Joint fire and ambulance station for Molonglo Valley in ACT budget 2023-24

By Lucy Bladen
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Karleen Minney

A joint fire and ambulance station will be built in the Molonglo Valley by 2026, the ACT government has announced.

