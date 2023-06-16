A joint fire and ambulance station will be built in the Molonglo Valley by 2026, the ACT government has announced.
The government has planned to build the station on Cotter Road, near the intersection with John Gorton Drive, but a territory plan variation has to be approved first.
There will be nearly $66 million spent over the next four years to construct the station.
The government first announced it would undertake preliminary design work for the Molonglo station back in mid-2019.
There was nearly $24 million set aside for planning work in last year's budget.
The government has also committed to another fire and ambulance station in Acton which was supposed to be completed by 2021, but the site is still empty.
The Molonglo and City stations were a commitment from the government and are included in the Labor-Greens power sharing agreement.
The agreement also includes a commitment to recruit an extra 99 new firefighters.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the station would improve community safety through having a higher level of emergency services available across the territory.
"As one of the fastest-growing areas in the ACT, residents in the Molonglo Valley region will have more access to fire and ambulance services with the new emergency services station located in the area," Mr Barr said.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said it would provide an enhanced capability to respond to emergency incidents.
"This modern facility will also support our highly valued first-responders in their services to the ACT community," he said.
The Emergency Services Agency has recently come under fire from the United Firefighters Union, which claimed the agency was too top-heavy and unable to adequately support front-line firefighters and paramedics.
The union last week said 11 firefighting appliances were off the road, while nine were in service despite faults.
In response, Mr Gentleman said there were around 330 vehicles across the Emergency Services Agency, so sending nine trucks away for maintenance was not noteworthy.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
