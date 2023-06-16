A learner driver allegedly caught drink-driving was also found to have passengers in the boot of his car, police report.
The 22-year-old man from Amaroo was charged with a range of offences after police also allegedly discovered the car he was driving had a suspended registration due to an unpaid infringement.
About 2.50am on Friday, officers monitoring CCTV footage discovered five people entering a black Volvo parked on Alinga Street in the city.
A further two passengers climbed into the boot of the vehicle as they watched on.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Later, police stopped the vehicle on Northbourne Avenue, and made the driver undertake a breath test.
The initial test allegedly returned a positive result, and the analysis revealed a reading of 0.177. As the man was a learner driver, he legally could not go over 0.00, police said.
The driver's licence was suspended as a result, and he will receive a court summons charged with drink driving, driving a suspended vehicle, being an learner driver unaccompanied and driving with unrestrained passengers.
Police also intend to issue infringement notices to the passengers found in the vehicle, they said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.