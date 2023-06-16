The Canberra Times
Len Ikitau out to lead ACT Brumbies to Super Rugby semi-final victory

By Cameron Mee
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
Brumbies star Len Ikitau has developed from a fresh-faced 18-year-old into one of the world's best centres. Pictures by Keegan Carroll/Dion Georgopoulos
Tim Sampson knew it was time to do some research when he heard whispers a talented centre in Brisbane was moving to the ACT.

