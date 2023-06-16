Tim Sampson knew it was time to do some research when he heard whispers a talented centre in Brisbane was moving to the ACT.
The high-school graduate was not wanted by the Queensland Reds and the ACT Brumbies were preparing to pounce.
So who was this kid Sampson was about to be tasked with developing into a Super Rugby player?
It was Len Ikitau, the man now considered one of the best centres in world rugby.
It's pretty good for a player forced to move to Canberra after the Reds decided he didn't have what it takes to make the big time.
But for someone like Sampson, who was juggling both the Vikings John I Dent Cup and Canberra Vikings NRC head coaching roles when Ikitau moved to Canberra in late 2016, the attributes for greatness were always present.
"I knew a little of him from Brisbane," Sampson said. "I did a bit of research on him and along with the Brumbies Academy got him down to Canberra.
"My first impressions were a quiet humble young man who was extremely competitive. That was one of his biggest assets, his competitiveness at that age, he was wanting to learn and he asked a lot of questions. It was pretty impressive.
"Having that hard edge around wanting to win and be successful, for a young man at that age, it set his career up nicely."
Nearly seven years on, Ikitau will run out for his 50th Super Rugby cap in Saturday's semi-final against the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton. Also set to achieve the feat are Noah Lolesio and Connal McInerney.
It's a path Sampson believes Ikitau was destined to follow and he hasn't been shocked to see the 24-year-old develop into one of the most threatening ball carriers in the competition.
Ikitau has an uncanny ability to beat the first defender with ease, either sliding straight past players or bending the line to create opportunities for support players.
Now a Melbourne Rebels assistant coach, Sampson is tasked with plotting a way to shut down the centre and he said it's one of the toughest tasks he faced all season.
"The ability to step off both feet, from his early days has been an area of growth for me," Sampson said. "He's very strong with his ball carry, his ability to use footwork at the line makes him a handful and he's such a strong powerful ball carrier.
"The other part of his game that he's added is his short kicking game, which makes him a genuine triple threat.
"He'll be a go-to man for the Brumbies, he can create something out of nothing. Hopefully for Australian rugby he'll be a big part in the Brumbies getting over the line."
Ikitau's life has transitioned to a new phase this year, the 24-year-old's partner giving birth to baby Lennox in March.
The maturity has transitioned to the rugby field, Ikitau one of the team's most diligent players and a mentor to the next generation.
"I haven't had a good chance to work with Lenny prior to this year and he offers so much to the team in and around our training sessions, off the field and in games," ACT coach Stephen Larkham said.
"He's been outstanding this year with his ball carry, his communication and left-foot kick down that left edge. He's definitely someone that has made a difference to a number of our games this year."
Ikitau missed last year's semi-final defeat to the Auckland Blues through suspension.
His presence on Saturday night will make a significant difference as the Brumbies look to become the first Australian team to win a final on New Zealand soil. The Reds came close a week ago and confidence is high ACT can go one better in Hamilton.
"I like the Brumbies' prospects over there," Sampson said. "The Reds provided a recipe of how to challenge the Chiefs.
"The Reds didn't want to play in their own territory and were happy to stay patient in a kicking battle. You have to have accurate kickers and be disciplined with it."
