Nic White means it in the nicest way when he tells you he doesn't want to see you any time soon.
Because the ACT Brumbies scrumhalf is heading to Hamilton for a Super Rugby semi-final against the Chiefs on Saturday night - and he plans on staying across the ditch for another week.
"Mate, this bag is packed in pretty big here. I'm going for a while," White told The Canberra Times.
"I've packed for 10 days. That's the mindset so hopefully you don't see us too soon."
Even if no Australian team has ever won a finals match across the Tasman in Super Rugby's 27-year history, and no visiting team has won a semi-final since 2015.
Even if the Brumbies are without regular captain Allan Alaalatoa, who could have played had Rugby Australia not intervened in fear of re-aggravating the tighthead prop's calf injury.
If the rugby gods could conjure a fairytale, White would inspire an upset in Hamilton against a Chiefs team stacked full of stars hoping to hear their names read out in an All Blacks squad on Sunday.
Then those left in Canberra can clutch their rosary beads and ask for it all to happen again a week later.
It would be a fitting way to farewell one of the Brumbies' favourite sons before he heads west next season.
"We'll head over to Hamilton and throw everything at it and see where we land," White said.
"I'm pretty narrow minded at the moment, I feel like we all are at the moment, and we're just focusing on this job right now.
"It's unreal. It's the challenge we've all been waiting for. You get to test yourself against the best. Realistically, if you're going to win a title, you're going to have to go to New Zealand and win a big game.
"We're pretty pumped, we feel like we've put the work in and we're looking forward to going over there and having a crack at it.
"I feel like we've been building towards something pretty special, and this is just on that path isn't it?
"If we want to win the title, we're going to have to, at some point - whether it was in the season or in a final - go over to New Zealand and get a big result.
"It just happens to be a semi-final in Hamilton, so we're pretty keen for it."
The Brumbies will have to defy history to reach next week's final in New Zealand.
Never in 14 attempts has an Australian team beat a Kiwi rival in New Zealand in a Super Rugby finals match.
Six times the Brumbies have been on the wrong end of the result, losing finals across the Tasman in 2003, 2015 and 2022. Three more times they fell at the final hurdle.
Just three clubs lifted the Super Rugby trophy during the competition's first 11 seasons. Only one of those lives outside the confines of Auckland and Christchurch.
Twice the Brumbies managed to pry the trophy away from the Blues and Crusaders. It could have happened five times, if not for the deciders they lost to both of those clubs throughout the Super 12 era.
The only other time they have gone so close was in 2013, when the Brumbies coughed up a 10-point lead to lose the decider to the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Come Saturday, White will be the only ACT player on the field left standing from that defeat. Current Brumby Jesse Mogg played fullback on that day 10 years ago while scrum coach Dan Palmer was in the squad.
Sure, White won a Super Rugby AU title soon after returning to Canberra in 2020 following a stint abroad.
But there is an asterisk on that competition. The records will show it was a five-team tournament which allowed for the revival of the Western Force - where White will head next season - but it was a two-horse race.
It was Dan McKellar's Brumbies and Brad Thorn's Queensland Reds. The year that followed effectively used the same script with a different ending.
As for this? A semi-final in New Zealand, where the Brumbies are rank outsiders against a Chiefs outfit that has dropped just one game all year and finished 11 points clear on top of the ladder?
"It's very, very different," White said.
"This is the real Super Rugby, right? The full round robin, playing everyone. It's got what it used to feel like.
"Obviously we don't have the South African contingent, but it's proper ridgy didge, it's got a bit of Test footy feel around it. Last week certainly did.
"You dream of these games."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
