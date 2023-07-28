Shoji Morimoto. Translated by Don Notting. Pan Macmillan. $29.99.
Having constantly been told he was a do-nothing who lacked initiative, Morimoto began a business of renting himself out to do - nothing. But sometimes being there is what matters. He has sat with a client undergoing surgery and accompanied a newly-divorced client to her favourite restaurant. Dependable and non-judgmental, he is committed to remaining a stranger to people. Here he shares some of the stories from his unusual line of work that reveal something about Japanese society and human psychology.
Grant Kieza. HarperCollins. $34.99.
Some of Australia's greatest sporting legends have been boxers - Les Darcy, Lionel Rose and Jeff Fenech, to name a few - and boxing has given Australian sport many inspirational tales. Stories of underdogs overcoming heartbreaks and hurdles, of endless courage and dedication, triumph and tragedy, of bitter feuds and fatal showdowns, and of tough Australian battlers who became giants in the ring. In this book, Kieza - a veteran boxing writer and former assistant trainer - recounts some of these stories.
Tony Wellington. Monash University Publishing. $39.99.
In the 1970s, rock splintered into dazzling shards as technical innovation propelled experimentation. Music became a visual spectacle via glam, shock rock, disco and punk. Musicians co-opted elements of classical, jazz, electronic, world and avant-garde music. Artists like Pink Floyd, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, The Clash and Tangerine Dream produced a wide range of music, from disco to progressive rock to new wave and much more. Wellington traces the transformations that reverberate through to today, showcasing the fervour and enduring legacy of the decade's music.
Elliot Page. Penguin. $35.
As Ellen Page, star of Juno, he was nominated for the best actress Oscar. But although assigned female at birth and having career success, the Canadian actor battled body image and other issues and in 2020 came out as Elliot, a trans man. In this memoir, Page shares his life story. He discusses being forced to play the role of glossy young starlet in public and how that made the career that once was an escape, a nightmare. Navigating criticism and abuse by Hollywood powerbrokers, Page also talks about love, family, fame and stepping into his true self.
Vanessa McCausland. HarperCollins, $32.99.
Saskia Wyle spent a summer on the beach in Europe when she was 19. That was over 20 years ago and she made herself forget it after a tragedy. Now, Saskia discovers that Simone Durant, the French heiress she befriended then, has left half her home to her and the other half to reclusive film star Felix Allard. This raises questions and when Saskia returns there, she discovers Simone has also left her a manuscript written in French. Saskia must reckon with her past to save what is most precious to her.
Michael Buxton. Hardie Grant Publishing. $26.99.
This novel begins in 1964, the year when the stability of the 1950s began to give way to uncertainty and doubt. A young journalist discovers an unfamiliar workplace and an escalating series of confronting experiences. He struggles to relate his university studies to the everyday events he encounters. Through lived experience he discovers different notions of truth and becomes part of the events he once reported as the city of his youth is obliterated and he is sent to fight in a war in south-east Asia.
Zeynab Gamieldien. Ultimo Press. $34.99.
Zeynab Gamieldien is the inaugural winner of the 2022 Westwords-Ultimo Prize. This, her first novel, follows the intertwined lives of three friends. Bound together by their shared beliefs and alienation from wider Australian society, Sara, Abida and Naeem are drawn to their university's Muslim Students' Association. Within its walls, Sara and Naeem begin a covert relationship, while Abida campaigns for the group's presidency. But Abida's ambitions for leadership threatens both her longstanding friendship with Sara and the increasingly fragile relationship between Sara and Naeem.
Yukito Ayatsuji, translated by Ho-Ling Wong. Allen and Unwin. $22.99.
Here's another mystery from the author of The Decagon House Murders. Every year, a small group of acquaintances pay a visit to the remote Mill House, home to the reclusive Fujinuma Kiichi, son of a famous artist, who has lived his life behind a rubber mask ever since a disfiguring car accident. This year, however, the visit is disrupted by an impossible disappearance, the theft of a painting and a series of baffling murders. The brilliant Kiyoshi Shimada arrives to investigate. But will he uncover the truth, and will you be able to solve the mystery of the Mill House Murders before he does?
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.