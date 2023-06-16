Developer seeks approval for 170 homes at Yowani Country Club

After many years of planning, the first stage of redevelopment at Yowani Country Club is moving ahead.
In two separate applications, local developer TP Dynamics has proposed nearly 170 apartments and townhouses at the Lyneham site.
The residential plans form part of landmark redevelopment of the Northbourne Avenue land, which is forecast to house between 3000 and 5000 people once complete.
In other development news this week, a 71-unit residential project has been proposed in Denman North.
A local developer is seeking approval for 31 townhouses and 40 apartments for what it hopes will become "a key marker building at the gateway" to the latest section of Denman Prospect.
In the commercial space, Morris Property Group has submitted a revised proposal for a new office tower on London Circuit.
The first plans, a 13-storey building, were knocked back by the planning directorate.
Now the group is hoping to get a scaled-back version across the line.
Canberra's "million-dollar club" is getting more exclusive, after the median house value in 15 suburbs fell below $1 million in May.
Data published this week by CoreLogic found the number of seven-figure markets had declined across Australia after 12 interest rate rises.
Kaleen, Amaroo and Fraser were among the 15 Canberra suburbs that no longer have a median house value above $1 million.
Among the homes open for inspection this weekend is a showstopping family home in Monash that's been flooded with inquiries.
The renovated home is complete with six bedrooms, a pool and water slide, a modern kitchen with butler's pantry and a triple garage.
The current owners say the extensions and renovations have been a "labour of love" that have taken the best part of a decade to complete.
It's likely to set a suburb record at its current price guide.
The snow season has officially kicked off, bringing with it a surge of inquiries for Snowy Mountains properties.
In May, a one-bedroom apartment in Thredbo's sought-after Sequoia complex sold for $1.65 million at auction.
Selling agent Michelle Stynes of Forbes Stynes Real Estate said buyers in the market for a lifestyle property - one for their own enjoyment, not necessarily for investment return - were still active.
"The right product is still getting good prices," she said.
