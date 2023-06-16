Rooted in the very core of the competitiveness of Australian industry, these shortages span the spectrum of engineering professionals, from apprentices and graduates that will form the bulk of the necessary workforce, to postgraduates and PhDs, what will be the engine room for industrial R&D and innovation. Our governments must explicitly articulate and support measures necessary to address these shortages. They need to do it now, and emphatically, if the gap is to be shrunk and rewards reaped in two, five or 10 years.