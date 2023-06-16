The federal government's recent reforms and investments to close the skills gap will be welcomed by many employers in industries doing it tough.
It is a move in the right direction; however, we need to be asking some critical questions about the expected - and desired - return on this investment. What are the risks associated with not achieving targets, or timeframes?
If the long-term plan is to develop sovereign capability, build submarines and knowledge-intensive manufacturing and industry on Australian shores - is doing a short course enough?
Micro-credentials to upskill or reskill in new technologies is important, but it is, in my opinion, more important to ensure there are enough engineers completing undergraduate and post-graduate courses, to become the people that will, eventually, be upskilled later on, in new technologies.
Recent budgets included "sovereign capability" funding for technology, defence, the environment, innovation, industry and engineering education. Support is offered to new technologies, to improve adding value to raw materials, but also to building capacity and upskilling.
There are several examples of federally funded projects worth highlighting. Commonwealth funding of $101.2 million earmarked over five years to support the development and uptake of technologies in quantum and artificial intelligence - with emphasis on how such technologies are adopted by industry.
Extending the National AI Centre, emphasis on responsible AI usage and an Australian Centre for Quantum Growth are all measures that target technologies transitioning from basic research to practical applications.
The $2 billion Critical Minerals Facility and the $1 billion targeted to value-adding in resources, under the National Reconstruction Fund, are further reinforced with $57 million to develop Critical Minerals International Partnerships, an effort to secure strategic and commercial partnerships. Research and innovation have a great role to play on this front too.
The strong emphasis on renewables, both as an overall direction with substantial resources allocated, but also specific technologies, like hydrogen, is indeed a very positive step in tackling the greatest challenge of our times. The bigger challenge, as we know, is access to skilled professionals to make this happen.
The creation of more than 4000 new Commonwealth-supported places at University level, to boost STEM programs and the number of skilled graduates needed for the AUKUS agreement and the 20,000 new relevant jobs, is a great start.
Looking further downstream at the knowledge supply chain, there is financial commitment allocated for R&D and startups, and small-to-SME scale industries to commercialise new products.
The recent Victorian state budget allocated $21 million to establish a Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund, providing grants to support the development, expansion and retention of Victoria's strategic manufacturing capability.
It also included $15 million to establish an Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund to incentivise and leverage private industry investment in research and development, and $4 million in Defence manufacturing industry funding to support Victoria's defence and space industry, and supply chains to secure major defence contracts.
In any economy, the professionals that make up the specialised workforce in STEM in general, and engineering and technology in particular, are the foundation on which wealth, job creation, innovation and quality of life improvements are predicated.
These are the people who might consider, or be eligible, for a micro-credential. But, sharing the conundrum of many Western economies, Australia currently suffers from shortages in engineers.
Rooted in the very core of the competitiveness of Australian industry, these shortages span the spectrum of engineering professionals, from apprentices and graduates that will form the bulk of the necessary workforce, to postgraduates and PhDs, what will be the engine room for industrial R&D and innovation. Our governments must explicitly articulate and support measures necessary to address these shortages. They need to do it now, and emphatically, if the gap is to be shrunk and rewards reaped in two, five or 10 years.
READ MORE:
This support will create the right mix of specialisations and skills that will be necessary to empower Australia's capabilities, the AUKUS program, the drive to rapid and aggressive adoption of renewables, the hydrogen economy we envisage, and a myriad of other technological fronts, where there is scope for Australia to lead the way, internationally.
It must be appreciated that skills and numbers shortages cripple advancement. To focus on skills to support the AUKUS agreement alone, without addressing the engineering and technology skills gap for innovation, or the support for manufacturing and industry, is not just a lost opportunity but a huge risk, since strength in engineering skills and numbers results from an ecosystem flourishing in its entirety, not from isolated pockets of growth.
We should not forget that the professionals whose training we uplift tomorrow are the graduates of today. Engineering and technology faculties will inevitably be the grounds where training, to fill skills gaps and support innovation, will be delivered.
A clearer role, and well-defined resources for universities to deliver this critical mission is the first step, and this means that resourcing universities to accept and graduate technology professionals, at both the undergraduate and postgraduate level, is the essential prerequisite to make future microcredentials-based upskilling successful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.