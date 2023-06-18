The Canberra Times
Men, fix your behaviour. Women have had enough

By Letters to the Editor
June 19 2023 - 5:30am
Senator David Van has faced allegations of sexual misconduct in Parliament. He has denied them. Picture by Gary Ramage
I'm feeling increasing ire and frustration as we hear of another public figure allegedly inappropriately touching women.

