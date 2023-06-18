Men, fix your behaviour. Women have had enough

I'm feeling increasing ire and frustration as we hear of another public figure allegedly inappropriately touching women.
I find myself wondering if some men have such diminished personal 'codes of ethics' they are actually unaware of their misbehaviour and hence make their loud and public denials. Typically men aren't accused of inappropriately touching other men. Why are women treated differently? Is it because these men fear being punched in the face by a man who is inappropriately touched where most women silently and furiously endure their personal discomfort and indignation?
Men of Australia: wake up ... Lift your personal codes of ethics and respect all women everywhere, now.- J. Barnes, Watson
Women have had enough; goal posts have been moved and the inappropriate touching of women (or children, or other men) must be stopped, be called out and the consequences worn forever by the perpetrators.
Women of Australia: I urge you to call this out on the spot. If a man inappropriately touches you, shout it out in your loudest voice. Do not suffer silently. Call these ignorant buffoons out and report their behaviour to all the appropriate authorities at once.
Men of Australia: wake up. Women have begun to 'punch you in the face' not physically, perhaps, but by publicly naming and, hopefully, shaming you for your wrong behaviour, actions and attitude. Lift your personal codes of ethics and respect all women everywhere, now.
I refer to Ian Pilsener's letter June 16 in which he claims The Canberra Times bias over the Brittany Higgins story and a very one sided coverage. He singles out Jack Waterford in particular. It's perhaps the best example of rewriting history I've ever seen.
I have followed politics closely for 50 years. Without doubt this week's exercise in politicising what should have been a private matter is the most disgraceful performance in base politics I've seen.
The alleged incident occurred during the period of the Morrison government yet Dutton's opposition has decided that's there's political capital to be made out of making this a political issue. Much of what Mr Pilsner said was completely incorrect. The case wasn't thrown out, it was abandoned after inappropriate behaviour by a juror. There is now an inquiry. Mr Waterford is always measured and accurate in his reporting.
We've had a relentless attack on Katy Gallagher and Penny Wong from the opposition who knew what had allegedly happened well before anyone in the Labor Party. As has been said this week's parliamentary attacks may have discouraged many women from coming forward and disclosing similar issues.
We have numerous critical things occurring in Australia such as a cost-of-living crisis and a massive housing problem and the opposition believes this is the issue that matters. Politics over everything yet again.
The attacks have backfired and have come back to bite them with accusations of inappropriate behaviour against a Liberal senator.
Let's not rewrite history.
Passing an act to stop the Russians from building an embassy even closer to Parliament House is a typical half-hearted measure from this administration.
The Chinese are not only at the bottom of Capital Hill but are within a kilometre of our Five-Eyes Partners at the U.S. Embassy, the British, Canadian and New Zealand High Commissions. Can Senator Paterson be alone in hearing advocates of the Voice tunnelling under his feet on Beijing's behalf?
What to do to protect Australia's national security? A start would be to send the Chinese back to the broken-down Watson motel they occupied when they arrived 50 years ago.
Why has it taken 15 years for someone to realise that the new Russian embassy location in Yarralumla would have a "direct line of sight" between Telstra Tower and Parliament House (Editorial, June 16)?
Telstra Tower, telescopes, smoke and semaphore signalling have all been pensioned off and virtually everywhere in central Canberra has a direct line of sight to these two landmarks, though not necessarily "ducks in a row" as now realised for the Russian embassy site. There are other reasons for preventing the Russian Embassy from relocating to Yarralumla but "direct line of sight" can't be serious.
I agree with your editorial "Block on Russian expansion welcome" (June 16): the National Capital Authority was absolutely right to cancel the lease on site of the planned new Russian embassy. As I recall the standard time allowed before beginning construction on a newly-acquired block of land is two years.
Fifteen years is a ridiculous overshoot of that limit, and at first glance there seems to be no plausible reason. Look a little deeper, and one might find a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin's obsession with "protecting" his country from NATO expansion by waging an illegal undeclared war on Ukraine.
On the matter of research showing that people wearing protective gear are dehumanised, perhaps it also works in reverse and people putting on protective gear feel they are dehumanising themselves?
In some workshops, it is the work of the world to make people wear eye protection, and during the pandemic it was very difficult to persuade people that wearing a mask was a good idea. There are constant complaints that cyclists in other countries don't have to wear helmets. Perhaps it is a macho thing.
Re: 'Why don't more Australians go to South America' (Explore, June 9). For years, fares to South America were more expensive than to anywhere else. For Australian tourists, the lack of English is daunting.
Partly because I have had about six holidays there, I have sufficient Spanish and Portuguese to feel confident and at home. It is a vast continent: Brazil alone is larger than Australia. There is something for everyone, but you do need a level of self reliance.
Wouldn't it be nice if politicians got on with their elected responsibilities for their citizens. Instead we seem to be continually having these unedifying 'gotcha' moments and mudslinging. The current parliamentary goings-on appear as cross between an episode of Utopia and Underbelly. Maybe we should have a referendum on behaviours that politicians must adhere to inserted in to the constitution. It could be run parallel with the Voice referendum.
In a letter complaining about bias, (Ian Pilsner, Letters June 16) it would probably be wise to be objective and accurate. The case referred to was not "thrown out" but was stopped by the prosecutor. This was after first being stopped by the judge due to misconduct by a juror, which had no bearing on the strength or weakness of the prosecution case.
It is odd to criticise the prosecutor for believing the accused was guilty. If they did not believe the accused was guilty, that would be scandalous. Whether they needed to state their opinion in public after deciding to cease the prosecution, may be a valid question.
Katy Gallagher says she is very sorry for Brittany Higgins, that confidential documents about her personal life have been leaked to the media. Brittany Higgins herself began the whole sorry saga when she told her story to the media, she could have lodged a confidential complaint with the police but instead made accusations and perhaps even lied about many possibly innocent people.
I feel sorry for all the people who have been hurt by her unproven accusations, and I feel sorry that public funds have been paid to her for damages that also remain unproven, let alone the cost of the court case and the legal costs involved. After all the millions of dollars of public funds that have been wasted on this tawdry story I think we now deserve to hear the truth, and I don't feel sorry for anyone who has lied.
We recently had Dr Julian Cribb comprehensively discuss at our U3A Group the catastrophic extent of climate change. I have always felt that we have got confined to reducing our 1.3 per cent contribution, when we have a global emission problem out of control.
Growing global population ought to be equally our strong focus, to mitigate rising global emissions. Women and young people are most aware with a small family outlook. World birth control needs to be fully addressed with much vigour. We are focussed on Defence, when the cost of one AUKUS submarine would finance at least an initial global birth control measure. It would be better to save the planet than defend an uninhabitable one.
AN IDEA FOR THE NCA
As the National Capital Authority will now need to reassign the Yarralumla site previously designated to be the new embassy of the Russian Federation, they should also consider renaming the adjoining street, on which the South African High Commission is situated.
It is currently Rhodes Place. Renaming it to Mandela Place would seem to me to be appropriate.
Mary Taylor, Phillip
TRUST DEFICIT
I'm sorry, I don't believe a single word that comes out of Lidia Thorpe's mouth, about anything. She should resign.
Ian Jannaway, Monash
KIWI MEMORIAL
My recollection from visiting the Auckland War Memorial Museum a dozen years ago was a substantial gallery on the New Zealand Wars (formerly referred to as the Maori Wars or Land Wars).
Ian Douglas, Jerrabomberra
LOST HUMANITY
How is it that the supposedly most intelligent species on this planet is the most ignorant, uncaring, divisive, vicious and violent?
Such "intelligence" is obviously overrated.
Our failure, so far, as a species to be more aware, caring, inclusive, mutually empathetic, collaborative and constructive is rapidly leading to our downfall. Intelligent?
John M Schmidt, Monash
WON'T OF THE PEOPLE
Your correspondent (Letters, June 16) says a No vote will be the "will of the people" - more like the "won't" of the people, I fear.
And the question then will be "why".
Eric Hunter, Cook
SICK OF THE SAGA
I agree wholeheartely with Mr Mahoney (Letters, June 16) re Higgins vs Lehrmann. No more publicity. Enough is enough. I'm over it. They both want justice. What about face to face with a mediator or a duel?
Bev Dowling, Bruce
FAILURE OF BOTH PARTIES
Both of the two main political parties have failed voters in this tawdry sexual abuse saga.
The ALP chose to politicise Higgins' claims. That decision has come back to bite it including with Senator Gallagher not exactly coming up smelling of roses.
The LNP knew that Senator Van had 'form' but failed to deal with his behaviour.
R.A. Webb, Griffith
A HUMAN FAILING
Perhaps the most disturbing and incomprehensible feature of the universe, is that space apparently has no end or edge. We humans generally experience everything having a beginning and an end.
Rod Matthews, Fairfield, Vic
A TAKEOVER TARGET
Frank Marris has called on the Prime Minister take control of the "disgraceful" Services Club and Capitol Theatre sites (Letters, June 16).
Surely, that's what the ACT government should do, now that it's gotten some experience with Calvary Public Hospital.
Yuri Shukost, Isabella Plains
A MATTER OF MEMORY
If - if - David Van assaults women and genuinely has no memory of it he would be very very worried.
Katherine Beauchamp, Ainslie
