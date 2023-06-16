In 2003, she said she almost quit politics when a child protection scandal blew up in her face. In 2012, the opposition tried to oust her as chief minister after it was revealed that thousands of Canberra Hospital emergency department records had been manipulated to make waiting time figures look better. And in 2014, she was targeted with online threats after dobbing in a man to police for providing a sick two-and-a-half-year-old girl with cannabis oil to ease her symptoms.

