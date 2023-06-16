Versatile GWS Giants star Harry Himmelberg has responded to the growing speculation about his playing future at the club.
The 27-year-old free agent who moved from Wagga Wagga to Canberra as a teen before entering the Giants system has been linked to multiple clubs, including Collingwood, Richmond, Sydney and Brisbane, with reported deals worth up to $900,000 a year.
GWS are confident of retaining Himmelberg after offering him a five-year contract, and though Giants coach Adam Kingsley confirmed on Thursday the 139-gamer is yet to sign the dotted line, he reiterated his importance to the club.
Himmelberg has previously kept mum on the subject of his free agency, but the experienced dual-threat in the forward and backline told The Canberra Times he hasn't enjoyed the attention, choosing to instead focus on the Giants' charge into finals contention.
"We're working through that, me and my manager," Himmelberg said.
"To be honest, we haven't spoken about it too much. I'm more focused on, one, learning all the new structures and playing as best as I can, and two, winning games.
"I'm here at the Giants at the moment, I'm loving my footy, and I'm pretty comfortable with where we're at.
"That [new contract] will all get done in due time, but I'm just enjoying playing.
"To be honest, I don't love it [the attention]. I don't play football to be in the media and be told, 'I'm a good player', or whatever. I play because I want to win and love the team atmosphere.
"The 2019 grand final was a feeling I want to get back to. It's almost an addiction for a lot of players and that's the goal for me and the team."
Himmelberg's agent, former Kangaroo Dave Trotter, was contacted for comment, but gave no update on contract negotiations.
On Saturday afternoon the Giants host Fremantle, as Kingsley and his men aim for a late finals charge, sitting two wins from the top eight in 14th position.
Josh Kelly and All-Australian defender Harry Taylor return to boost the squad, however Canberran product Josh Fahey missed selection this weekend after playing their last three games.
"Harry's going to fit back in seamlessly," Himmelberg said. "I love playing with him. He's so reliable.
"We're certainly getting our good players back at the right time.
"We're very well placed at the moment and starting to play to the structures that we've been learning all through pre-season. The last month of footy has been really promising.
"I'm very much happy to play wherever, forward or back, as long as we're playing good footy, and we're winning.
"Until it's mathematically not a chance, we're always going to aim for finals and we saw a couple of weeks ago against Geelong we can match it against the best teams in the league."
GWS Giants v Fremantle, Saturday 4:35pm at Giants Stadium
FB: Jack Buckley, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun
HB: Lachie Whitfield, Harry Himmelberg, Lachie Ash
C: Josh Kelly, Callan Ward, Finn Callaghan
HF: Callum Brown, Jake Riccardi, Toby Greene
FF: Xavier O'Halloran, Jesse Hogan, Toby Bedford
RR: Kieren Briggs, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio
Interchange: Daniel Lloyd, Lachlan Keeffe, Nick Haynes, Harry Perryman
Emergencies: Isaac Cumming, Ryan Angwin, Aaron Cadman, Josh Fahey
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.