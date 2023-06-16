The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

GWS Giants free agent Harry Himmelberg answers AFL contract speculation

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
June 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS star Harry Himmelberg at Manuka Oval earlier this year. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
GWS star Harry Himmelberg at Manuka Oval earlier this year. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Versatile GWS Giants star Harry Himmelberg has responded to the growing speculation about his playing future at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.