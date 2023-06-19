"It's not just the inner cities that are as you described," says Michael. "In our outer Brisbane bayside suburb, long a nice, quiet place to live, the property czars are trying to move in. With a long-standing council-specified development height of eight storeys, one developer tried getting approval for a 27-storey monstrosity. After a lot of residents protested, the application was withdrawn. If it had been approved, it would have turned out to be the start of a high-rise slum, just like the Gold Coast has become. Parking issues, crowded streets, and the disappearance of locally owned business in favour of chain stores, would have become the norm."