Among last week's contradictions, this one sent the credulity meter right into the red zone.
No, I'm not talking about the grubby verbal fisticuffs which dominated parliament, nor the irony of the opposition tossing a grenade only to have it thrown back to explode in their own face. That circus sucked the oxygen right out of another puzzling story: the unemployment rate, which dropped to 3.6 per cent in May and pushed the workforce beyond 14 million for the first time.
It was, to steal from Dr Phil's Compendium of Insufferable Economic Jargon, an "upside surprise". The government crowed. "A remarkable achievement," the Treasurer said, patting himself on the back, as financial market punters shortened the odds on yet another rate hike.
The good news was also bad news.
The government was able to boast it had added 465,000 jobs to the economy in its first 12 months in office.
Everyone else, whose fortunes hinge either directly or indirectly on interest rates, probably shuddered as the economists chimed in, saying there was now a 50-50 chance of a July rate hike. Their reasoning: the tighter the job market, the more employers have to pay to attract and retain workers and the more likely they'll pass that cost on to consumers, fuelling inflation.
Dr Phil told us after the last rate hike we should work more and spend less. Well, it seems we are working more. Research by the Finder website shows 1.4 million Australians have taken on second jobs to stay afloat in the inflationary sea of rising prices. And if leaked data from David Jones is any indication, we are spending less. The grand old department store chain is suffering a double-digit sales downturn across a host of its stores, which management reportedly blames on high interest rates.
Something seems broken in the capitalist business model when an unemployment rate we'd normally be celebrating is likely to add to our financial woes. In the US, the Federal Reserve is pursuing an inflation target of 2 per cent. The conventional wisdom there is that unemployment will have to sit as high as 7.5 per cent, more than double its current level, to reach that target.
It seems we can't have our full employment cake and expect to eat it.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
