The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NSW and ACT police seek public assistance to locate man over alleged domestic violence offences

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 16 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for Riley Bower. Pictures supplied
Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for Riley Bower. Pictures supplied

Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for a man in relation to alleged domestic violence-related offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.