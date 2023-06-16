Police in the ACT and NSW are searching for a man in relation to alleged domestic violence-related offences.
The South Coast Police District reported on Friday that Riley Bower was wanted for three outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Canberra, Queanbeyan and Batemans Bay areas, police said.
Bower is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a medium build.
According to police, he has a large tattoo on his left forearm and is about 165 to 170 centimetres tall.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offenders Team on 4232 5586.
