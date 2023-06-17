The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The changing face of mineral make-up

June 17 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Formulas derived from botanical sources have soared in popularity as consumers increasingly prioritise what they put on their skin. Picture from Lust Minerals.
Formulas derived from botanical sources have soared in popularity as consumers increasingly prioritise what they put on their skin. Picture from Lust Minerals.

In the past few decades, the global beauty industry has seen a significant shift towards clean and natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly aware of ingredients that are potentially deemed harmful and seeking out safer, eco-friendlier alternatives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.