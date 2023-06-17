The changing face of mineral make-up

In the past few decades, the global beauty industry has seen a significant shift towards clean and natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly aware of ingredients that are potentially deemed harmful and seeking out safer, eco-friendlier alternatives.
Formulas derived from botanical sources such as flowers, roots, herbs, seeds, fruits, vegetables and plant-based ingredients are the backbone of natural skincare. A decade ago, finding such products was a rarity, but in recent years, their popularity has soared as consumers increasingly prioritise what they put on their bodies and skin.
Mineral make-up has been a soaring beauty trend over the past few years, despite not always having the best reputation, associated with being cakey, heavy, powdery and difficult to work with.
Stacey Hollands, qualified aesthetician and founder of Lust Minerals, explains the differences and why mineral make-up is changing the face of beauty.
What is traditional make-up?
Make-up is any conventional or classic style of cosmetics and beauty products to enhance our features and can be traced back to ancient Egyptian times. Traditional "foundation" is a product (liquid, cream or powdered) used to even out the skin tone, conceal imperfections and create a smooth complexion.
Foundations are formulated with a combination of ingredients, including pigments, binders, emollients, preservatives, and other additives that work together to provide coverage, blendability, and longevity.
What is mineral make-up?
By definition, mineral make-up is made up of minerals which are substances found in the earth, such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica, and iron oxides. These minerals are finely ground and processed into a powdered form.
Because mineral make-up doesn't contain synthetic ingredients, they're considered a natural form of make-up and 'clean' alternative to the traditional formulations out there.
Who is it best for?
Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs almost everything that we put onto it, so in my opinion, everyone should be opting for clean beauty products where possible.
As mineral make-up doesn't contain common irritants such as talc and synthetic dyes, it's less likely to cause irritations on the skin, which is specifically good for those who suffer with sensitive skin, or acne.
Why should I use it?
Choosing a foundation is a very personal choice, based on your skin type, budget and personal preferences.
Historically, mineral make-up has been associated with being cakey, heavy, powdery and difficult to work with as well as being expensive and filled with cheaper fillers. There have been huge advances in technology in recent years and now mineral formulas don't have to make compromises on performance.
