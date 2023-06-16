Times Past: June 17, 1960

Doctors in the Canberra-Goulburn district are critical of maps issued by the Department of the Interior because, they say, the house numbers marked on the map are not visible to the naked eye.
A spokesman for the Central and Southern Districts Medical Association, which is supporting the Canberra Junior Chamber of Commerce in its drive for clearer numbering of houses, said this in a Canberra Times report on this day in 1960.
He said most doctors used the map to the scale of 800 feet to the inch because it was a convenient size to carry in a car when on calls.
He said that while the block numbers were clearly visible, the house numbers could not be seen without the aid of a magnifying glass.
A spokesman for the National Mapping Division, which prepared the maps, agreed that house numbers on the map were difficult to see.
He said the map had originally been produced to the scale of 400 feet to the inch. This map was used by ambulance officers, the fire brigade, architects and others.
As the city and suburbs expanded, the map had been reduced in scale to 500 feet to the inch and later to 800 feet to the inch.
However, he said the 500 foot map was still available to people on application. The house numbers on this were approximately 1/16th inch, quite visible to the average person.
Referring to numbers on houses, the Medical Association spokesman said Canberra doctors would be grateful if people in future numbered their houses more clearly.
He said doctors had trouble, particularly in the older parts of Canberra, where trees and hedges often obscured small numbers on front doors.
In his experience the most difficult area was Duntroon, where numbers were painted on letter boxes.
In many cases, the paint had weathered or the boxes become overgrown with creepers.
The National Capital Development Commissioner, Mr Overall, also commended the Junior Chamber on their house numbering drive.
"It is undoubtedly true that a great deal of inconvenience is caused both by day and night by services being unable readily to locate houses which they need to call upon," he said. "This is a problem common to most parts of Australia."
