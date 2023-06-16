The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 17, 1960

June 17 2023 - 12:30am
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 17, 1960.
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 17, 1960.

Doctors in the Canberra-Goulburn district are critical of maps issued by the Department of the Interior because, they say, the house numbers marked on the map are not visible to the naked eye.

