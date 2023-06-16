The Canberra Times
Dmitry Peskov threatens Russian revenge for Anthony Albanese's veto

Steve Evans
Steve Evans
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
Russia has turned on Australia, suggesting it will retaliate, after the federal government decided to block the building of new embassy premises.

