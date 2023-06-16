The Canberra Capitals have lost breakout star Shaneice Swain to WNBL rivals.
The Capitals had a "good offer" on the table for Swain to remain in Canberra, but on Friday it was revealed the Opal had signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Flames.
"I'm super excited to join a club like the Flames," the 19-year-old said.
"Whenever I was around the club last season, the vibes just seemed great and something that clicked with me, not to mention all the staff were all nice and really welcoming.
"It was a club that ticked a lot of boxes for me, so I wanted to be a part of that.
"So when the opportunity to join a club that has an environment which promotes the growth of both women's and men's basketball presented itself, I jumped at it."
The third year on Swain's new Flames contract is a mutual option.
Swain was impressive in her last two seasons in Canberra, particularly in 2022-23 where she averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Despite the Capitals' performance finishing on the bottom of the WNBL most recently, the past six months has seen Swain crack the Opals squad for the Asia Cup starting June 26, and she was drafted 14th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA after her appearance in the Nike Hoop Summit.
The Cairns product arrived at the Capitals via Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence, where Capitals coach Kristen Veal had previously mentored her.
"I'm confident I can bring athleticism to our group, while also getting up and in on defence and being a slasher on offence," Swain said.
"Being disruptive on defence is an aspect I pride myself on and feel suits the system that we want to play."
Swain brings the Flames' roster to six for next season, with Cayla George, Lauren Nicholson, Tess Madgen, Emma Clarke and Kiera Rowe.
"We want to compete for a championship now, while also building a legacy and creating a dynasty for years to come - Shaneice helps with both those objectives," Flames president Victoria Denholm said.
"She can add instant value - while only being at the start of her career."
Meanwhile this off-season the Capitals re-signed Jade Melbourne, Bec Pizzey, Nicole Munger and Gemma Potter, and added new recruits Alex Sharp and Jayda Clark. Alex Bunton and Tahlia Tupaea were already locked into existing contracts for next season.
Melanie Dinjaski
