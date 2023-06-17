The Canberra Times
No winners in Brittany Higgins-Bruce Lehrmann case

By Letters to the Editor
June 18 2023 - 5:30am
Bruce Lehrmann and Brittany Higgins, inset.
From beginning to the seemingly never end, the Higgins-Lehrmann case has decimated the lives, reputations and careers of all those who I consider to be victims in this matter, including the AFP, prosecutorial and judicial institutions, politicians and both the protagonists. It is indeed a tragedy.

