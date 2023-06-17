From beginning to the seemingly never end, the Higgins-Lehrmann case has decimated the lives, reputations and careers of all those who I consider to be victims in this matter, including the AFP, prosecutorial and judicial institutions, politicians and both the protagonists. It is indeed a tragedy.
And now with the recent disclosure of text and audio messages, allegedly implicating various individuals and "who knew what and when" and the effect all this will have on the decisions of those making sexual assault allegations, the saga is indeed guaranteed to continue.
I have remained objective throughout, but I am becoming increasingly unsettled with the commentary and indiscriminate and inappropriate use of the word "victim". To date, there has been a complaint and a complainant. Yes, there has been an investigation process, but no concluded trial, finding of guilt or a conviction. Of course we acknowledge and support those who have been subject to sexual assault crimes and their informed decisions to pursue them, but we must remember that until due process is undertaken and guilt is established, everyone is a victim.
While watching the whole sorry mess which is the Lerhmann-Higgins case, now being fought out in the media, rather than the courts, I am reminded of Matthew 7:1-5
"Judge not that you be not judged for as ye judge so shall Ye be judged". Having chosen to take the case to the Court of Public Opinion, participants must then take the consequences. Interesting a jury trial is considered inappropriate for a civil trial due to pre-trial publicity but was acceptable for the criminal trial. Amazing what is "falling out of the folder during routine cleaning".
Well done City Renewal Authority ("Off-colour era to end for Civic heritage landmarks", June 9) for securing a path to better care for Canberra's wonderful Sydney and Melbourne buildings. The commitment of owners combined with government determination will surely make them shine.
Now let's see if other Canberra heritage places with complex management needs, like Tuggeranong Schoolhouse and Ginninderra Blacksmith's Workshop, can benefit from clever conservation arrangements.
ACT Greens member for Yerrabi, Andrew Braddock, states that Gungahlin has a population of 87,682 people, exceeding that of Rockhampton or Coffs Harbour and he laments the lack of opportunity for local workers to find employment within their local district. He focuses on big government employment opportunities. However, he fails to mention that Gungahlin also lacks a public hospital. He would have voted to pass the recent legislation giving our current political leaders the right to take over an existing hospital to be bulldozed for a multi-billion-dollar rebuild.
Why couldn't they simply build a new hospital where it is obviously needed out in the Gungahlin district. This would have left the Calvary Hospital to continue with the service it has provided for so many years. If Canberra is to keep growing it needs more than shopping centres and schools and playing grounds.
The ACT government has responded to the wishes of intersex people in progressive and enlightened ways ("ACT passes 'world-leading protections for intersex people'", June 9). It made clear that it recognises people's rights to determine what happens to their own bodies, and when.
Let's hope that the government has the courage to strongly respect and support the personal assessment and decision-making that many more would wish to exercise and follow through on in their end-of-life circumstances. People are seeking this because they want more say and control over when they die, and non-complex access to flexible voluntary assisted dying arrangements. They are also looking for more choice, dignity, and self-direction at this point in their lives.
