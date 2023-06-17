I have remained objective throughout, but I am becoming increasingly unsettled with the commentary and indiscriminate and inappropriate use of the word "victim". To date, there has been a complaint and a complainant. Yes, there has been an investigation process, but no concluded trial, finding of guilt or a conviction. Of course we acknowledge and support those who have been subject to sexual assault crimes and their informed decisions to pursue them, but we must remember that until due process is undertaken and guilt is established, everyone is a victim.