The week started badly and got worse. The serious matter of how complaints of rape are dealt with has been utterly overtaken by narrow party politics.
At the beginning of the week, revelations of text messages seemed to show that Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher had prior knowledge of the first television interview of Brittany Higgins.
The texts seemed to contradict what she had said to a Senate estimates committee in 2021 when she said with some irritation that she had no knowledge.
As the pressure from the opposition mounted, she made an emotional rebuttal, denying that she had misled Parliament (something which would be a serious matter) - but she said in the apparent denial: "I was provided with information in the days before the allegations were first reported, and I did nothing with that information."
But that, of course, seemed to accept that she had in fact known. She was denying what she hadn't been accused of.
Fuel was added to the fire when Scott Morrison was accused of having misled the House of Representatives.
The former prime minister was put in a bind when one of his former members of staff told The Australian that, contrary to what he said in Parliament, Mr Morrison had not, in fact, discussed the case with her.
Mr Morrison didn't quite say she was wrong and he didn't quite say that she was right. Instead, he gave a classic political answer along the lines of: memories differ. The staffer had "a different account of the events", as he put it.
At this stage, the public (also known as taxpayers and voters) might have been left with a feeling of "plague on both your houses". The allegations and denials were flying across the political divide with such ferocity and speed that it was hard to make out who the casualties were and who had dodged the bullet.
And then the tone - and the substance - got even worse.
Senator Lidia Thorpe said in Parliament that she had been "harassed" and "sexually assaulted" by a fellow senator, comments she was later forced, due to Senate rules, to withdraw. In a tearful address the next day, she said she had been subjected to "sexual comments", cornered in a stairwell, "inappropriately touched" and "propositioned" by "powerful men".
Other women came forward with similar allegations. The senator accused of some of the behaviour, David Van, denied the allegations but the Liberal leader called on him to resign from Parliament. "I don't tolerate the sexual assault of women," Peter Dutton said on the radio.
There are some lessons. Above all, politicians should not make political capital out of ("weaponise" to use the current jargon) allegations of rape. Victims need to know that the justice system has their interests at heart and the accused also needs to know that the presumption of innocence still exists. Behind the scenes scheming does not help either.
And it is clear that there are men out there who (in plain English) just don't get it. It is beyond comprehension that some men imagine that they have a right to insult and abuse women sexually.
Toxic is the word that comes to mind with the current state of Parliament. There is real bile and viciousness in the exchanges of the past week. The poisonous way in which both sides seek political advantage from the Brittany Higgins case is not attractive. There are human beings under immense pressure from the publicity.
In the meantime, the indications are that the voters are really worried about the cost of living.
