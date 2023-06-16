The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Heidi Prowse OAM honoured in Kings Birthday awards

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From helping to raise $1 million for Cystic Fibrosis ACT to bringing the benefit of lived experiences into schools, Heidi Prowse says her career has been dedicated to helping others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.