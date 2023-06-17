The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies rookie Faitala Moleka's speedy rise to rugby's world stage with the Wallaroos

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager Faitala Moleka is enjoying a breakout year. Picture Rugby Australia
Teenager Faitala Moleka is enjoying a breakout year. Picture Rugby Australia

Come and play sevens, Faitala Moleka's friend urged her, we need numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.