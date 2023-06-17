Come and play sevens, Faitala Moleka's friend urged her, we need numbers.
"I ended up there and never looked back," Moleka grinned.
Now the 18-year-old has a Test cap to her name, is preparing to travel overseas with the Wallaroos to face the best in the world, and has a shot at Commonwealth Youth Games gold on the horizon.
Safe to say the fleet-footed playmaker's decisions to turn up to sevens that day, and then this year join the ACT Brumbies, has paid off?
"Oh, one hundred per cent," Moleka said.
Moleka has been included in Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning's 31-player squad to assemble at camp on the Gold Coast next week with an eye on a looming Test against reigning world champions New Zealand in Redcliffe on June 29.
The match doubles as the O'Reilly Cup opener and the first of Australia's games in the Pacific Four series which will see them head to Ottawa to face the United States and Canada, before a return bout with the Black Ferns in Waikato.
"It's still a bit surreal, just playing with a bunch of girls where the skill level and intensity is at the top of the country," Moleka said.
"I just came into the Brumbies just hoping to learn off some senior girls and to learn as much as I can during this year. I never had the thought of making the Wallaroos.
"I was originally at the Waratahs, but Ash Hewson was going to be at the Brumbies so I really wanted to learn off her about playing at the 10 position. Unfortunately she didn't stay at the Brumbies, but I kind of just stayed there after that."
But it was at fullback Moleka made her Test debut for the Wallaroos against Fiji last month.
"To be honest, [I prefer to play] at 10," Moleka said, "but at the moment I don't think I'm ready to be playing 10 at an international level yet, so 15 is a pretty good position at the moment."
Moleka's Wallaroos selection comes soon after being included in an Australian youth sevens squad gunning for a third consecutive Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal.
Australia won gold at the last edition of the tournament in 2017, when a side boasting sevens triple crown winner Lily Dick and Wallaroos pairing Layne Morgan and Arabella McKenzie triumphed in the Bahamas.
The new iteration of Australia's youth sevens squad will be coached by Shannon Parry at the Trinidad and Tobago tournament in August.
"It's keeping me busy, but I'm grateful for the call up," Moleka said.
"It really tests my fitness skills. I really think I'm pretty fit when I'm playing XVs, but then I go back to sevens and it's just a humble reminder."
Moleka admits the lure of life on the sevens circuit and the pursuit of a gold medal at the Olympic Games could one day coax her into a move to sevens.
But "at the moment I'm sticking to XVs because that's where I enjoy my footy" - and the lure of a home World Cup in 2029 is an even bigger carrot for a rising star fresh off her rookie Super W campaign with the Brumbies.
"It's pretty big and something to look forward to, something to motivate me to keep playing rugby and do what I do. Having that in the future as an option is really exciting," Moleka said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
