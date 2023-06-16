Ainslie product Shaun Campbell would have missed out on a professional coaching role if an AFLW player didn't happen to walk into his gym.
Campbell, who played at Ainslie for more than a decade, was recently appointed the AFLW stoppage coach for the Western Bulldogs.
The opportunity was made possible by Bulldogs midfielder Kirsty Lamb, who was attending the gym Campbell works at as a trainer before eventually asking him if he'd want to coach.
"I said definitely, and I'd be even more keen if it's a role at the 'Dogs in the AFLW," Campbell said.
Lamb passed on his number to Bulldogs head coach Nathan Burke and Campbell got the role after a cleanout saw three coaches move on.
"The role should be fun, I'm really looking forward to it," Campbell said.
Campbell was born in Nowra but moved to Canberra at a young age, where he played 60 games in the NEAFL for Ainslie.
"He was a really enthusiastic and really fit young kid," former Ainslie coach Chris Rourke said.
Campbell went on to play a season in 2015 for Ballan near Ballarat where he earned the competition's best and fairest award, before moving to Wagga to begin his coaching journey in 2016.
In his first year as Wagga Tigers head coach he led the club to premiership glory, and more recently, he has been a player-coach at Parkside Football Club in Melbourne.
"I'll play until a role like this [at the Bulldogs], or a serious injury gets in the way," Campbell said.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach at Wagga and enjoy the assisting roles that I have at the moment. If there's an opportunity down the track to be a head coach, I'd take it for sure."
AFL Canberra has produced a number of AFLW calibre coaches, including Giants coach Cameron Bernasconi (Ainslie, Canberra Demons) and Hawthorn coach Bec Goddard (Belconnen, Gungahlin, Queanbeyan, Canberra Demons).
As part of AFL NSW/ACT's goals to improve women coach numbers by 2030, a free coaching clinic is being held for females 16 and over at Phillip Oval on Thursday night, with registrations still being accepted.
Led by Giants star Katherine Smith, participants receive a free starter pack to encourage them to begin their coaching journey.
Men
Gungahlin Jets v Eastlake Demons at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval on Saturday, 11.20am
Ainslie Tricolours v Tuggeranong Valley at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday 11.30am
Queanbeyan Tigers v Belconnen Magpies at Queanbeyan on Saturday 1pm
Women
Queanbeyan Tigers v Belconnen Magpies at Queanbeyan on Saturday 11.15am
Gungahlin Jets v Eastlake Demons at Gungahlin Enclosed Oval on Saturday 1.50pm
Ainslie Tricolours v Tuggeranong Valley at Alan Ray Oval on Saturday 2pm
