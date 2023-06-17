Times Past: June 18, 1987

On this day in 1987, The Canberra Times reported on a very rare find of an English newspaper stuffed in the back of a mirror from 1881.
A contract fitter with Kendon Industries in Fyshwick, Auke Mensinga, discovered today's newspaper could be more than just the next fish and chip wrapping paper when he found a complete 1881 edition of The Chelmsford Chronicle in the back of an old mirror.
Mr Mensinga was repairing the ornate, Victorian mirror for a customer when he made the discovery. The uncut pages of the eight-page English broadsheet testified to the fact the October 21 edition had remained unread for nearly 106 years.
Among the news reported of the day was the impending publication of a new work by Emile Zola and the "conquering of a new domain" by the Brighton Railway company, which ran a special train between London and Brighton with a carriage lit by stored electricity. There were various arrests and court matters, including one lunatic who was "quite naked with the exception of having a handkerchief tied around his body", the paper reported.
Advertisements of the time included some for "cure-alls" such as Clarke's World Famed Blood Mixture which purported to cleanse the blood of all impurities. It claimed to cure everything from cold sores, ulcerated legs, pimples, scurvy and more.
One news item exposed the dangers of the journalistic profession by relating the following story about and aptly named scribe: "Mr Joesph Capp, a journalist, met with a serious mishap late in the afternoon. He was standing opposite the new Law Courts, near Temple Bar, talking with some friends when a chimney pot fell straight upon him. Fortunately he wore a tall hat which probably saved his life. The hat was smashed and a terribly severe wound on his head was inflicted."
What was to happen to the ancient newspaper? Mr Mensinga said he was going to return it to the owner of the mirror.
