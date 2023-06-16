Learn to ride during the school holidays with Pedal Power ACT

Pedal Power ACT is offering learn-to-ride course for children aged three to eight during the July school holidays.
The Big Skills for Small Bikes courses focus on teaching parents and carers how to get their kids riding confidently and safely. They are best suited to kids who are not yet riding on their own unaided.
Big Skills for Small Bikes uses a curriculum developed by a AusCycling coach.
Adults attend the training sessions with the children and are provided with resources to empower them to continue to teach and support their child to develop bike skills after they have completed the course.
Bookings can be made here.
