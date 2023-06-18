Times Past: June 19, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times shared a story of a well-known Canberran assisting in flying the first balloon across the country.
Millionaire Dick Smith and national ballooning champion John Wallington, who operated Balloon Aloft in Canberra at the time, were the first people to cross Australia in a hot air balloon, landing in northern NSW - exhausted but ecstatic.
Mr Smith's wife, Pip, speaking from the landing site on a property just north of Tabulum, said Dick had dreamed of making the crossing two years prior.
Although he and Mr Wallington had faced generator and burner problems during the 40.5-hour flight, they had found it exciting and fantastic.
Almost 200 locals turned out to welcome the balloon, which made a perfect landing on the property 'Lisheen' at 5.15 pm.
It was the first coast-to-coast crossing of the continent by balloon - a distance of about 3640km, with a top speed of 160kmh that was reached about 70km south-west of Cobar.
To claim the title, Mr Smith had to land east of the Great Dividing Range. The town of Tenterfield is on the range: landing there would have disqualified him. He might not have been able to find a suitable landing site at Tabulum, which is in steep terrain, meaning he would have needed to head for the Gold Coast and risk a night landing.
The balloonists had decided they would ditch into the sea if they could not find a spot to land.
On the front page, Messrs Wallington and Smith were pictured in situ in the balloon called the Australian Geographic Flyer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.