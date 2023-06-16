Roundabout Canberra's southside donation day is on Saturday

Don't forget local charity Roundabout Canberra is heading southside on Saturday.
The Southside Children's Goods Donation Day will be held today from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday at the Narrabundah Community Hall, 63 Boolimba Crescent.
It's a chance for southsiders to donate a bit closer to home if they can't get to Roundabout's headquarters in Holt.
While the organisation accepts all donations, it is especially in need of cots, prams (single and double), newborn car seats and winter clothing (sizes 5 and up).
The public is urged to familiarise themselves with Roundabout's donation guidelines, ensuring all items are freshly washed and meet the necessary requirements.
More information on items that can be donated is here.
