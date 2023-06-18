It's not uncommon, when mentioning the Acton Waterfront in conversation, to be met with slight befuddlement.
"Remind me where it is again?" a person might ask, before mentally orienting themselves to the lake's western basin.
And the reason for the lack of familiarity with this part of Canberra is obvious.
It is, to all intents and purposes, a generally underused section of the lake, and one which is soon to be developed into a new precinct.
The fact that the precinct will inevitably involve apartments should come as no surprise, but despite the ACT government's insistence that the waterfront will involve more than just apartments, Canberrans are right to be cynical.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr maintained last week that there had been no change to the original plan - 30,000 square metres of park and boardwalk backed by "mixed use" buildings - "not necessarily apartments".
He was speaking in the context of a pre-ACT budget announcement, which will see funding of $35 million over six years for the Acton Waterfront development.
The spectre of the Kingston Foreshore has always lingered over these plans, with lessons learned from both the government and Canberra residents about what such developments can promise versus what they eventually entail.
The plan for Acton has always been to deviate from the pattern used in Kingston, which saw the entire foreshore developed as a single entity - apartments, restaurants, businesses and a marina, all unveiled as one.
The result is a part of town that mainly caters to its residents; despite a waterfront of eateries, the Kingston Foreshore has never quite become a destination in and of itself.
For Acton, things will be different, we are told - the park will come first, with mixed-use development (housing, restaurants, shops among the usages) to follow.
"It's not a project which is going to appear overnight," Mr Barr said last week.
Just a decade ago, the City to the Lake's all-singing, all-dancing visionary launch involved all kinds of prospective delights - an urban beach, a lakeside swimming pool, a vast swathe of recreational boardwalk that would be a destination in itself, with the apartments more like window-dressing to the public spaces.
But some of the more tantalising prospects have long been nixed, and the "boardwalk" (a concrete paved area, in reality) is all that has materialised so far.
The announcement last week outlined the next stage of the development, to bring in new soil to fill the currently rocky area behind the "boardwalk", which will have to settle for 12 to 18 months before further work goes ahead and the construction of the park itself begins.
"Funding in this budget will allow the future park to be built which will include cafes and pavilions, accessible public toilets, barbeque areas, a new large playground and event lawns," Mr Barr insisted.
But Canberrans have long become rightfully wary of the ACT government over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to mixed-use development.
There may well be concrete plans for a legitimately attractive public space that exists for people to enjoy.
And there is nothing wrong, per se, with apartments being built near the waterfront, especially in an area where there has until now been relatively little.
But it could just as easily become nothing more than a park in front of some apartments - pleasant enough, but nothing to strive towards when setting out of the house.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.