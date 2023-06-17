It seems simple: the more we get skilled people working, the more prosperous we all become. Successful, modern economies are about brain power and half the brain power in this country is female.
Therefore, the crystal clear argument runs: the more we enable both men and women to work, the better off the economy will be.
This is not quantum physics. Any first year economics student knows it.
So our report that Canberra families may be disappointed when the increase to the childcare subsidy kicks in is depressing.
The rise in the subsidy next month will be offset for some by increases in daily fees at childcare centres. Canberra parents have been told by centres fees will be rising by up to $30 per day, eliminating any savings.
The cost of childcare is already high in Australia.
A study of the world's affluent countries (those in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which does not include China but does include Japan) ranked Australia 17th.
In Sweden at the top, 2.6 pert cent of average family income went on childcare. In Australia, it was 15 per cent. Across the Tasman, the average New Zealand family spent 9 per cent.
It is noticeable the countries which have the most affordable childcare - often those in northern Europe - are also some of the most successful economies.
Expensive childcare hits the poorest hardest, so affordable childcare is also a social benefit. It lets citizens feel they are all in the same boat and not divided by those who can drop the kids off with ease and those who struggle.
Affordable childcare also benefits children. There may be an old-fashioned belief mothers need to stay home and look after children while fathers go out and earn the family's living.
To which we say: get real.
There is equality in the workplace, and the reality is women have careers which families depend on. Two incomes are often essential to keep a decent roof over a family's head and to pay for all those extras which contribute to a child's broad education.
A former head of the UN Children's Fund put it well: "To give children the best start in life, we need to help parents build the nurturing and loving environment that is so critical to children's learning, emotional well-being and social development."
Henrietta Fore continued: "Government investment in family-friendly policies, including childcare, ensures parents have the necessary time, resources and services they need to support their children at every stage of their development."
All this means affordable childcare needs to be much higher on politicians' priority lists, particularly those of male politicians. We fear some men in parliament may be somewhat distant from the issue.
Affordable childcare is not some sort of nice add-on but an essential part of a prosperous society.
