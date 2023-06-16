The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Boy killed in e-bike crash in Albion Park on the NSW South Coast

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:16am, first published 5:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy in Albion Park on Friday night.
Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy in Albion Park on Friday night.

A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing his e-bike into a wooden fence in Albion Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.