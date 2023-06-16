A 13-year-old boy has died after crashing his e-bike into a wooden fence in Albion Park on Friday night.
The boy was riding to the shops about 6.40pm when he crossed through Di Gorman Oval near Church Street in the dark, reportedly at speed.
Paramedics at the scene said the boy had slammed into a log fence and was knocked unconscious on impact, where he went into cardiac arrest.
A NSW Police Media spokesman said a coroner would need to determine if a medical episode sparked the crash.
Police were at the scene within minutes, shortly followed by two ambulance vehicles, according to NSW Ambulance's chief inspector Illawarra Terry Morrow.
He said paramedics immediately commenced CPR on the boy, who had sustained serious chest and possible neck injuries in the crash.
"There was an all-out effort to try to save this young fellow," Inspector Morrow said.
"He was taken to Wollongong Hospital with full resuscitation all the way from Albion Park and unfortunately he had injuries non-compatible with life."
Medics and first responders gathered at Wollongong Hospital to debrief after the tragedy.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
