While there has been a lot of discussion around UAPs/UFOs, and despite it being unlikely given the distances involved, what if aliens really are visiting us? Why?
We can ask ourselves why we want to find life in the solar system or on another planet.
Between rovers on Mars, probes to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, or studying the atmospheres of planets around other stars, we are investing a lot of effort in finding life.
We want to know if we are alone, or are other life forms out there. If COVID lockdowns showed us anything, it was the beauty and importance of connection.
To be human, is to want to connect to others and not be alone - whether it be at home or in the universe.
If there is intelligent life in the universe, it is sensible to think they would want to know if they are alone as well.
What will we do if (rather when) we find bacteria on Mars, or complex life on Saturn's moon Titan? We will want to study and analyse it. We will want to know what is it like, how similar or different is it to us, how does it work?
An alien would want to understand that life on Earth as well.
More importantly, we are not the only life here. Plants, trees, dogs, and even bacteria all share this planet with us. If aliens were visiting Earth, it is not all about us.
We are a very self-centred species. We think the world revolves around us, and that we are so interesting, a species would want to travel hundreds to thousands of light years just to study us and only us.
However, they may just want to study Earth - just as we like to study some of the interesting exoplanets in our Galaxy.
Should we fear them though? Are they hostile and likely to want to kill us and colonise our planet?
There is no scientific basis for us to fear them. The main reason we do is science fiction. Our view of aliens is shaped by science fiction.
We don't know of life or aliens yet, and our knowledge and storytelling of aliens is solely in the realm of novels, movies, and TV shows.
Usually when we see them, they are the enemy.
Science fiction is just an extension of storytelling about ourselves.
What happened hundreds of years ago when people came to Australia? They killed and colonised. Yes, we have to admit that and admit that our fears of aliens, are really fears of our own history.
When H.G. Wells wrote War of the Worlds in late 19th century, Wells was telling the story of the British. He was an anti-colonialist, critiquing what the UK was doing - but in a unique setting.
In the novel, he even references Tasmania and what happened to Aboriginal people there, asking how we (in the novel) could condemn the Martians if we have done that as well?
While I do not think aliens are visiting us, if they are, I prefer to think of them as explorers and wanderers - just as we are.
We can choose to fear them, but really, we are just fearing ourselves.
