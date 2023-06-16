Two people have been charged following separate serious driving incidents on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.
About 3.10am on Saturday, police approached an allegedly stolen Nissan Tiida on Northbourne Avenue when the driver refused to stop.
Police then pursued the car as it drove through Braddon, Reid and Campbell, still allegedly refusing to follow their orders.
Police report the driver drove at them on Parkes Way while trying to deploy stop-sticks.
A short time later, the car allegedly crashed into a kerb after failing to negotiate a roundabout on Anzac Parade. Police said the driver and two passengers from the car then ran off on foot.
The 20-year-old driver from Narrabundah was arrested soon after, where he was charged with driving at police, failing to stop for police, driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving without a licences and multiple other traffic offences.
Police said he also breached bail and good behaviour orders.
The 21-year-old female and 59-year-old male passengers of the car were also charged with riding a motor vehicle without consent, police said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Earlier in the night, police also arrested a 36-year-old man for erratic and dangerous driving.
About 7pm on Friday, police located the man from Condor after being called to the Monaro Highway following reports a Toyota Camry with no lights on was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Upon arrival, police allegedly saw the Camry stopped in the southbound lanes, with the driver engaging with witnesses.
The driver of the car was arrested, and police report that he refused to undergo an alcohol breath test.
Later, he was charged for the alleged refusal, as well as reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
All four people charged over the two incidents are scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Police are urging any witnesses from either incident who haven't already come forward, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via their website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.