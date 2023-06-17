The Tuggeranong Bushrangers and Woden Valley Rams are set for a crucial mid-season battle as both teams try to break the ladder logjam.
The Bushrangers and Rams are locked in a five-way tussle for the top four spots.
They are joined by Goulburn, West Belconnen and Belconnen United on eight points in one of the tightest Canberra Raiders Cup ladders in recent history.
The five teams are only separated by for-and-against numbers behind runaway ladder leaders the Queanbeyan Kangaroos. Tune into the stream from 3pm on Saturday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Click or tap here for more Raiders and Canberra rugby league news.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.