Luke Brooks is on the open market but don't expect the Canberra Raiders to be keen on snapping him up.
It's understood the Raiders have no interest in meeting with the departing Wests Tigers halfback after he told the Leichhardt club he wouldn't be re-signing, despite their attempts to keep him.
The Raiders immediately became a team many considered to seek out Brooks with their own star No.6 Jack Wighton joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season.
However just because Wighton is leaving a gaping hole in their halves, it doesn't mean the Raiders necessarily need a similarly high-profile replacement, according to a former teammate.
Wighton's exit frees up salary cap space for the Raiders, which could allow them to spend more on other pivotal positions instead of the halves.
"It's not like the club's going into an off-season where they've got no options," former Raiders playmaker Sam Williams told The Canberra Times.
"The Raiders are blessed to have someone like Matt Frawley there and they've also got Brad Schneider.
"The biggest thing is having choices and Matt being a left-foot kicker as well, that's a real advantage.
"You're not going to be able to replace Jack Wighton, who is an exceptional talent, but if they decided to go with Matt Frawley or Brad Schneider, the club's going to be in a position to spend money elsewhere as well.
"So as much as I'd love Jacko to be with us, the club is in a good position."
Schneider was the Raiders' rookie of the year in 2022 for his efforts filling in for then-injured halfback Jamal Fogarty until round 12.
Prior to last season the 22-year-old had only one game of NRL under his belt, but he proved to settle into the starting role in the halves just fine, with Wighton at his side.
Five-eighth Frawley is a more experienced halves option, though since joining the club in 2020 he's only played 17 games, less than he played in his rookie year at the Bulldogs.
Frawley like Schneider was instrumental in keeping their season alive last year before Canberra's incredible finals berth.
So far for Brooks the open market experience has been a slow process of elimination.
The Raiders and more recently the Cowboys have removed themselves from the discussion to sign him.
While it's a cold response to his free agency thus far, many in rugby league agree Brooks is a fine individual as well as a solid playmaker.
"Brooks deserves to go to a club that's going to back him," Williams, who played 103 games for the Raiders, said.
"I'm a fan of any halfback who goes through the adversity that he's going through, and he's made sure that he's coming out the other side.
"He's been somewhat of a scapegoat due to the price that his wage is, but he is good footballer, it's just about finding the right environment for him.
"Most people would like to see him do well, due to the personality he is - he's a very, very likeable player.
"Wherever he ends up, that club will be better for it."
Melanie Dinjaski
