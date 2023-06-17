The ACT is set to receive $50 million from the federal government to boost social housing in the territory, with a plan to deliver extra housing to be developed over the coming months.
The funding is the territory's share of a $2 billion social housing spend announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday. States and territories will receive funding in the next two weeks and have to spend, or commit to spend, the money over the next two years.
The money, dubbed the "social housing fund accelerator", can be used by states or territories on new social housing, spot purchasing or renovations to make affordable homes liveable.
"We know Australians want practical solutions and we'll work with the Barr government to get on with the job of delivering more social housing," Mr Albanese said.
"This is real dollars, driving real change and building more homes for Australians."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the territory government will present its implementation plan for extra social housing to the Commonwealth by spring. This funding also comes ahead of a major housing package to be announced by the ACT government next week.
"From the ACT's perspective, we'll be announcing a major housing package next week ahead of the budget and this $50 million from the Commonwealth is a further boost to our efforts to grow social housing in the territory," he said.
"Through our large-scale build-to-rent programs, prospectus, our engagement with community housing providers and our own public housing growth and renewal program, we have a number of different streams of work and projects under way and a strong pipeline developing.
"This just gives even more financial capacity to deliver upon everybody's shared goal and that is to see more social housing built."
The funding is being distributed to states and territories on a per capita basis but there is a minimum allocation of $50 million for each jurisdiction. Tasmania and the Northern Territory will also receive $50 million each as well.
NSW will receive the largest share at $610 million.
Mr Barr said the funding coincided with the implementation of the territory's new planning system where the government was working on zoning changes to make it easier to build affordable housing.
"All of this housing agenda is aligning as we will have territory land available, we're working with the Commonwealth on potentially adding some Commonwealth land supply into the territory [and] we've got planning system reform," he said.
"This is real and tangible in a way that I think some of the Senate obstructionism just isn't."
Federal Labor has been attempting to pass a $10 billion housing fund to deliver 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties over five years. The Greens have so far opposed the fund and are attempting to get the government to guarantee $2.5 billion a year in public and affordable housing. The Coalition are also opposed to the fund.
Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher urged the Greens to support the fund when it is expected to be debated by the Senate next week.
"The Albanese government is investing $50 million as an immediate priority to help increase social housing supply in the ACT," Senator Gallagher said.
"It's also crucial that the Greens stop joining forces with the 'noalition' to block the construction of even more houses in Canberra and instead support the Housing Australia Future Fund when it's debate and voted on next week."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
