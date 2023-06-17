The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Driver allegedly flees after crash leaves motorcyclist with fractures

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 17 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is understood a motorcyclist received significant injuries. Picture Traffic NSW
It is understood a motorcyclist received significant injuries. Picture Traffic NSW

A driver allegedly fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash along the Illawarra Highway left a motorcyclist with fractures in his leg, police report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.