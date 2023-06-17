Driver allegedly flees after crash leaves motorcyclist with fractures

A driver allegedly fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash along the Illawarra Highway left a motorcyclist with fractures in his leg, police report.
The crash occurred just after 12pm on Saturday near Old Argoyle Road in Sutton Forrest when a small white sedan allegedly hit the motorcyclist from behind before driving away.
The 65-year-old motorcyclist reportedly suffered severe fractures to his right leg and was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
NSW police allege the 56-year-old driving the sedan left the scene, and was arrested a short time later.
She remains at the Southern Highlands Police Station.
Crash investigators were on their way to the scene just before 2.30pm.
Traffic was briefly paused in both directions on Saturday afternoon as a result of the crash.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the crash, or who has dashcam vision relevant to the incident, to contact Southern Highlands Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
