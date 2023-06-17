Ella Hopper doesn't know what her future holds.
Currently in the fourth and final year as a trainee officer at Royal Military College in Duntroon, the Uni-Norths flanker will be posted at an Australian Defence Force base next year.
While she has little control in where she will eventually end up, Hopper does have one request for Defence officials.
"I want to try and get reposted to Canberra, but it's looking unlikely," she said. "I'll probably [try for] Sydney so I can keep playing footy."
After spending her early years playing soccer, Hopper transitioned to rugby in 2018 and she hasn't looked back.
Some of her skills have translated to her new code and she made a key contribution with the boot in Uni-Norths commanding victory over ViQueens on Saturday afternoon.
The flanker kicked four conversions and a penalty goal in the shock 41-0 over the previously undefeated competition leaders.
As a former soccer player, kicking comes naturally to Hopper and she's enjoyed stepping up in the big moments.
"It's just transferred from soccer," Hopper said. "My old team didn't have a kicker, I said 'I'll take one for the team' and it's just stuck."
Saturday's win ensured the fifth-placed Owls remain in touch with the top four, the side just one point behind Penrith. Wests sit third, while ViQueens and Royals are out in front.
With seven rounds remaining, Hopper said it's time for her team to hit their straps.
"We had a bit of a team get-together to put our priorities straight," she said. "We were like 'we're here to win' and we came to win today.
"We've been on a little bit of a losing streak, so to get that win was massive considering they're on top of the ladder."
Premier XVs: Uni-Norths 41 bt ViQueens 0, Penrith bt Queanbeyan via forfeit
John I Dent Cup: Vikings 49 bt Uni-Norths 7, Queanbeyan 29 bt Penrith 22
