It's the end of an era at the ACT Brumbies after a heart-breaking semi-final defeat in Hamilton.
The Brumbies pushed the Waikato Chiefs all the way, however a Brodie Retallick try sealed a gripping 19-6 victory and a place in next week's decider.
The Chiefs will host the Crusaders, while ACT will farewell a number of departing stars and coaches.
Saturday's match was Nic White and Pete Samu's final game with the team, while Tom Ross, Jesse Mogg and Chris Feauai-Sautia are also moving on.
Veteran assistant Laurie Fisher and Dan Palmer join the group leaving after storied contributions to the club.
The match was a tense, physical affair played in wet conditions in Hamilton. The intensity was high from the opening whistle and it felt like a Test match as both sides aimed up in defence.
The rain led to plenty of kicking, with territory at a premium as the backs attempted to win the aerial chess match.
The Brumbies travelled to Hamilton determined to prove they had learnt the lessons of the round 14 loss to the Chiefs in Canberra.
Top of the list was the need to make the most of opportunities to score. ACT were superb in that area of the game in last week's victory over the Hurricanes and it played a key role in the end result.
On Saturday, however, the Brumbies fell short on multiple occasions throughout the opening 30, the side unable to break down a seemingly impenetrable Waikato defensive wall.
An error followed by a scrum penalty put the Chiefs on the attack before McKenzie calmly slotted a second penalty goal to put his team up 6-0.
The strike came as flyhalf Jack Debreczeni left the field following a head knock, Noah Lolesio injected into the action.
A high shot forced James Slipper off moments later, Lolesio kicking the penalty goal to make it 6-3.
The prop returned after half-time, however Debreczeni failed his HIA.
Now, it was the Brumbies' turn to defend their own line, holding their opponents up on three occasions as the clocked ticked down.
The Chiefs turned down a certain three points after the half-time siren, opting to target the ACT scrum with Slipper off.
The move backfired as Lolesio forced an error to deny the Chiefs and ensure the Brumbies trailed by just three at the break.
Points continued to be hard to come by in the second half, both teams unable to crack their opponents' defensive line in challenging conditions.
The hosts were the first to strike through McKenzie's boot, adding the pressure on an ACT side desperate to keep their season alive.
Lolesio struck back moments later, making it 9-6 as the game entered the final 20 minutes.
That was how the scores remained until McKenzie kicked his fourth penalty goal from halfway to push the lead out to six with eight minutes to play.
The goal came moments after the visitors had a chance of their own to strike, referee Nic Berry ruling the Chiefs legally collapsed a Brumbies driving maul that seemed destined for the try line.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham had one last card up his sleeve, Corey Toole injected into the match in the 76th minute.
Try as he might, he couldn't deliver the Brumbies the win and Retallick sealed the match with two minutes to play.
AT A GLANCE
WAIKATO CHIEFS 19 (Brodie Retallick 1 try, Damian McKenzie 4 penalty goals, 1 conversion) bt ACT BRUMBIES 6 (Noah Lolesio 2 penalty goals) at Hamilton.
