The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Analysis

Key decisions cost Brumbies in Super Rugby semi-final loss to Chiefs

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 18 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brumbies were devastated after Saturday's loss in Hamilton. Picture Getty Images
The Brumbies were devastated after Saturday's loss in Hamilton. Picture Getty Images

It didn't take long for the ACT Brumbies to pinpoint exactly where Saturday's semi-final against the Waikato Chiefs was lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.