A man has died after crashing a motorbike into a Goulburn church on Saturday night, with police now investigating the incident.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Saint Nicholas Anglican Church on Kinghorne Street in Goulburn about 8.30pm.
Police officers performed CPR on the rider, a 31-year-old man, at the scene on Kinghorne Street.
Paramedics soon joined the effort to revive the man who was soon after declared dead at the scene.
There were no reports of any other person being injured.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the matter.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
