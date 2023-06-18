Ms Tsikos was hired by Austin Heath in 2009, and 18 months later promoted to manager of her department. In both roles, she was paid at, but not above, the enterprise agreement rate. However, following her promotion, Tsikos was responsible for managing a number of staff, many of whom were paid significantly above the enterprise agreement rate for their classification. All of Tsikos's male employees were in this position, including one who was paid $41,000 more than Tsikos, despite reporting to her.