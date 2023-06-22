The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court jury finds childcare worker Muhammad Ali, of Scullin, guilty

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Muhammad Ali leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale
Muhammad Ali leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Hannah Neale

A childcare worker has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy while he worked at a daycare centre.

