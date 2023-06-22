A childcare worker has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy while he worked at a daycare centre.
On Thursday, a jury found Muhammad Ali, 29, of Scullin, guilty of committing an act of indecency on the four-year-old in 2022.
However, the man was acquitted of committing an act of indecency on another boy at the daycare centre.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a third allegation involving a three-year-old girl, and was discharged after four days of deliberations.
Ali had pleaded not guilty to three counts of committing an act of indecency on a child, and faced an ACT Supreme Court trial which started last week.
The court previously heard that on April 21 last year, a four-year-old boy told his mother Ali had been mean to him and his friends, and "touched his doodle".
This was the offence of which Ali was found guilty.
The prosecution said the mother spoke to staff at the daycare centre and Ali was immediately stood down pending investigations.
It was alleged around this time, another mother had noticed her daughter's genitals were red and inflamed.
The court heard the girl told her mother she had fallen on a metal climbing frame.
Shortly afterwards, the two women spoke at a birthday party, prompting the mother of the girl to ask further questions.
It was alleged the girl then told her mother Ali had pulled her pants down, touched her private parts, and it "happened a lot".
The jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on this allegation.
In a police interview played to the court, the three-year-old told officers Ali had also touched her older brother's "nu nu" during the same alleged incident.
Ali was found not guilty of allegations involving the brother.
In his closing address to the jury last week, prosecutor Trent Hickey argued Ali had a sexual interest in young children and a willingness to act on that interest.
Mr Hickey said the children were at a "tender age" and "didn't understand that what happened to them was seriously wrong".
Ali's defence barrister, James Sabharwal, argued the allegations were "a little like a snowball rolling down a hill, picking up more snow as it continues to roll down".
The case is scheduled to go before a registrar on June 29, when the prosecution is expected to indicate whether Ali will face a retrial in relation to the three-year-old girl.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.