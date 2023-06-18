Belconnen United made a statement to the National Premier League Women competition with a clinical 10-0 demolition of West Canberra Wanderers on Sunday.
Talia Backhouse was a standout, finishing with four goals on the afternoon that included a 'perfect hat-trick' - scoring a goal with her head, her left foot and her right.
Hattie Cram also scored a hat-trick that featured a penalty, Madeline Steinacker nailed a cracking goal from outside the area in the second half, and Bessie Riethmuller bookended the match with the first and last goals
"I'd say that's the biggest win I've had with them," Belconnen coach Scott Conlon told The Canberra Times.
"We've had decent scores in games in the past and then taken the foot off the pedal, but at half-time we spoke about the importance of goal difference this season and urged them to keep trying.
"They did that and we scored five second-half goals.
"It was Hattie's first hat-trick for the club, which was nice."
Belconnen is hitting its straps at the usually tricky winter period, where illness and injury can take a toll on players.
But with a full-strength squad now at his disposal, United is aiming to keep its positive run of form going as the top four teams on the NPL Women ladder are separated by just three points.
"It's good to have an early game and get to sneak onto the top of the table for a few hours," Conlon said.
"We're back to where we were in the first month of the season before we started to have availability issues.
"We didn't want to stop the momentum from the Federation Cup win two weeks ago.
"The most important thing about this time of the year is to make the most of the difficult months through winter.
"In my opinion most championships are won in these next six weeks.
"We've had our dip and we don't want another one."
The only concern for Belconnen was Reilly Yuen, who appeared to twist her ankle landing awkwardly after a header challenge in midfield.
After some leaner years of success in the past decade, United hopes its 10-0 drubbing of the Wanderers puts it in the conversation as one of the best in the competition going forward.
Meanwhile, in the NPL Men, Canberra Croatia defeated Wanderers, Olympic drew with Tuggeranong, O'Connor survived a second-half red card to beat Monaro at home, and Gungahlin notched a narrow victory over Tigers FC despite having its goalkeeper sent off inside four minutes for tugging the shirt of an oncoming attacker.
Women: Belconnen United 10 bt West Canberra Wanderers 0; Canberra Croatia 4 bt Tuggeranong United 1; Canberra Olympic 1 bt ANUW FC 0; Canberra United Academy 2 bt Gungahlin United 1.
Men: Canberra Croatia 4 bt West Canberra Wanderers 2; Canberra Olympic 2 drew with Tuggeranong United 2; O'Connor Knights 1 bt Monaro Panthers 0; Gungahlin United 2 bt Tigers FC 1.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
