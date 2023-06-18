The Canberra Times
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Indigenous Voice to Parliament 'Yes' campaign must reach into Australia's cold heart

By Mark Kenny
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:59pm
When the red dust has settled, it won't matter whether it was the wrong time, wrong wording or wrong strategy which sank the Voice, because the damage to the nation's soul will obliterate these passing intrigues.

