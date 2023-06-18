A spearfisherman who went missing off the NSW South Coast near Merimbula on Saturday has been found safe and well.
The search began for the 64-year-old man around 3.15pm, with NSW police and multiple marine rescue craft involved.
The search centred on Lennards Island, off Merimbula, where it was thought the the man had been spearfishing.
The search was suspended about 5.30pm on Saturday due to poor light and when it resumed on Sunday, the man was located around 9.15pm, on the coast within the Beowa National Park.
He was transported by boat to Snug Cove, Eden, where he was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Coordinating the search was the Marine Area Command in what Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said was an "exposed" area of coastline.
"Considering that this would be a day two search and a person of interest has been located alive and able to communicate with police is an outstanding result," he said.
"All rescuers are elated, over the moon after such a positive result."
Temperatures dropped to 6.7 degrees overnight but after being assessed by paramedics the man was found to be uninjured.
Mr Sullivan said thankfully that conditions this morning were "advantageous" and contributed to the successful rescue.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
