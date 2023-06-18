The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Search in waters off Merimbula by NSW police for missing spearfisherman

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spearfisherman who went missing off the NSW South Coast near Merimbula on Saturday has been found safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.