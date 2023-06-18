The Canberra Times
Woolworths reports ACT had the highest shoplifting rate per store in the past 12 months, more than any other state or territory

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:57am, first published 7:39am
Canberra's Woolworths have the supermarket chain's highest shoplifting rate across the country, with high-priced baby formula one of the most stolen items.

