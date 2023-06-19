The campaign for the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament can now well and truly begin, with the constitutional alteration bill passing the Senate.
The bill passed the upper house without amendments and with an absolute majority on Monday morning; 52 votes in favour and 19 votes against.
The senate's public gallery was filled with yes supporters, who stood to their feet and erupted with applause when the bill was passed.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus were on the floor to watch the bill pass. Voice supporters, including Labor, Greens and members of the Coalition rose to give a standing ovation.
The no side included senators Pauline Hanson, Matt Canavan, Alex Antic, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Lidia Thorpe.
Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash was among those voting in favour of the bill, despite kicking off a rare wave of third reading speeches, where she spoke against the proposal.
She claimed that the bill would "change this nation's constitution in a way that will destroy one of our most fundamental values, equality of citizenship".
But she said the majority of her party would vote to pass the bill "because we believe in the people of this nation and their right to have a say on this issue".
While the Liberal Party formed a position to oppose the Voice, they said they would not stand in the way of the referendum.
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy described the proposal as "a very simple request to be recognised in the Australian constitution".
She said a "yes" vote was a vote for a better future.
"'Yes' for First Nations people to be able to make decisions in terms of advising the Parliament and the executive as to decisions made about them so they can have input into that," she said.
The bill passed the lower house last month, with 121 votes to 25.
With the bill having now cleared parliament, the "yes" and "no" campaigns are expected to ramp up.
READ MORE:
In the lead up to the Senate vote, Yes23 campaign director Dean Parkin told Sky News on Monday morning that people could expect to see a bigger presence from the "yes" camp.
"We'll be throwing the kitchen sink at this campaign," he said.
"You'll see it on the airwaves, you'll see it on TV and you'll see it in your streets."
The referendum is expected to be held between October and December.
More to come.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.