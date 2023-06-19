The Greens have teamed up with the Coalition to delay a vote on Labor's housing affordability package until October, vowing not to "roll over" on renter's rights.
The move prompted outcry from Labor senators, with Senator Don Farrell calling the Greens and the Coalition "the axis of evil".
Senator Farrell added that the Albanese government would consider the delay to mean the bill had failed to pass the Senate, indicating the Greens' move could help pave the way for the government to call for a double dissolution.
Greens leader Adam Bandt said there was still space to pass the housing fund, but told the government to "bring it on" following the warning this could lead to the Senate being dissolved.
"We've still got space to pass this bill and we will still work over coming months to come up with a plan to make unlimited rent increases illegal," he told media.
"But if Labor wants to go to an election on the basis that Labor wants rent increases to rise by as much as any landlord or property investor wants and there to be no limit on rent increases, then that would be, you know, bring it on."
Dr Michael Fotheringham, managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, previously told The Canberra Times rent freezes can scare landlords into selling, creating "turmoil for the tenant who's likely to risk eviction" and "a lot of upheaval in an already disturbed market".
The motion to delay came as social housing and homelessness providers congregated in Parliament House on Monday, calling on the Senate to pass the housing fund as soon as possible.
Asked to respond to the sector's call, Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said the party would not "roll over" on renter's rights.
"With all due respect to those groups, a lot of them previously have just called us to pass this bill for months. And if we had followed that advice, then we would have gotten nothing," he said.
"The only reason we're standing here today, the $2 billion being spent right now on social housing ... is because the Greens held firm.
"Now, why would we then turn to a renter and say, 'Hey, we fought for the $2 billion for social housing, but when it comes to fighting for you, we're just gonna roll over'. No way."
Mr Chandler-Mather also blasted the inclusion of property industry lobby group, The Property Council, in the collective. The group also comprises The Community Housing Industry Alliance, Homelessness Australia, National Shelter, Industry Super Australia, Everybody's Home and the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Housing Association.
Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young on Monday morning circulated a motion to delay the Senate vote on Labor's housing affordability bills, including its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, until October 16, to "allow time for national cabinet to progress reforms to strengthen renters' rights".
Speaking in the Senate, Senator Hanson-Young said the bill wouldn't pass with Greens' support until the Prime Minister "put[s] some money on the table at national cabinet" to incentivise states to deliver rental relief.
"It is disappointing that so far that Prime Minister has done nothing for renters in this country. In fact worse than that has said it is out of his hands," she said.
"I mean, c'mon, mate, you are the prime minister of the country, you are the most powerful man in this land. You can of course use your influence, your abilities, the infrastructure of government to get something done.
"Don't be so stubborn about it. Just get the job done."
The Greens' motion passed the Senate with Coalition support, despite crossbench senators David Pocock, Tammy Tyrrell and Jacqui Lambie siding with Labor to oppose the delay.
Housing Minister Julie Collins said "there is a cost to these delays".
"Every day of delay is more than $1.3 million that does not go to housing for people that need it," Ms Collins said.
The government has been locked in negotiations with the Greens over the $10 billion fund, which it says would general 30,000 social and affordable houses in its first five years.
After securing the support of Tasmanian senators Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell last month, the government still needs the support of the Greens in the Senate to pass the bill.
Housing Minister Julie Collins and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the weekend announced a one-off $2 billion investment in social housing, in a concession to calls from the Greens and crossbenchers for more direct investment.
But the Greens continue to call for a national rental freeze and funding of $2.5 billion a year for public and affordable housing. In a statement on Saturday, the party said it would meet to consider the latest funding announcement, and remained committed to negotiating with the government in good faith.
Advocates say Australians can't afford to wait until the end of July for the Albanese government's Housing Australia Future Fund to pass the Senate.
"Holding up the legislation further just holds up the ability for community housing providers and state governments to really get on with the job of delivering housing," National Shelter chief executive officer Emma Greenhalgh said on Sunday.
Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst said amendments had bolstered the bill, but she was hopeful it would pass this week.
"We're hoping that the Greens will pass the bill this week, because their actions have strengthened the bill along with the other members of the crossbench and the additional $2 billion that the government has come up with to go to the states is also, I think, a real win.
"We've got the beginnings of a really good social and affordable housing package now.
"It's not enough, but it's enough, I think, to get us started and there are other ways in which we can continue to advocate for much more as well."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times.
