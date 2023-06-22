Singer and pianist Greg Andrew will perform his tribute show to Sir Elton John. It is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the album that included hits such as Candle in the Wind, Bennie and the Jets and of course the title track. In the second set he plays songs that were all No. 1 hits, and there will be plenty from which to choose. It will be held at Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B), 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.