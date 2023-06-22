The Canberra Times
What's on in Canberra this weekend: June 23 - 25

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:30am
Julia Morris. Picture supplied
Julia Morris. Picture supplied

Julia Morris

After years of being indoors, Australia's First Lady of Comedy is back in circulation and off the leash in her brand new stand-up spectacular 75 Years in the Business. Morris is a household name thanks to her multi-faceted career as an award winning standup, actor, TV presenter, two-time reality show winner and author. She has hosted Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Dr Chris Brown since the show began in 2015. Morris has twice been nominated for a Silver Logie, and received a Most Popular Presenter nomination in 2019. She'll be performing at Llewellyn Hall, ANU, Acton, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8pm.

