After years of being indoors, Australia's First Lady of Comedy is back in circulation and off the leash in her brand new stand-up spectacular 75 Years in the Business. Morris is a household name thanks to her multi-faceted career as an award winning standup, actor, TV presenter, two-time reality show winner and author. She has hosted Australia's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Dr Chris Brown since the show began in 2015. Morris has twice been nominated for a Silver Logie, and received a Most Popular Presenter nomination in 2019. She'll be performing at Llewellyn Hall, ANU, Acton, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8pm.
Hazel is no angel. In fact, she's a delusional, reality TV-obsessed fantasist who swears like a sailor and has a fondness for greased-up male strippers. She's also hugely, undeniably, ready-to-pop pregnant. What's happens when you're questioning whether you're even cut out for motherhood, but that horse bolted eight months ago? Briallen Clarke (A Strategic Plan, Irreverent) stars in the oh-so-crass one-woman crusade It's on at The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, various dates and times until July 1, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The British singer and Grammy winner will perform his hits including Love Really Hurts Without You, Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car, When the Going Gets Tough and many more. He'll be performing at the Royal Theatre, National Convention Centre on Sunday, June 25 at 8pm. See: premier.ticketek.com.au.
Singer and pianist Greg Andrew will perform his tribute show to Sir Elton John. It is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the album that included hits such as Candle in the Wind, Bennie and the Jets and of course the title track. In the second set he plays songs that were all No. 1 hits, and there will be plenty from which to choose. It will be held at Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B), 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
Canberra's original street food event is back for winter and will be bursting with all kinds of local food, from food trucks to some of Canberra's best restaurants and bars. This event is going to be jam packed with food, bevvies and winter themed entertainment. Think bonfires, fire twirling and mulled wine as being among the winter warmers. There's something for everyone and dogs are also welcome. It's on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from noon to 7pm at Dairy Road Precinct, Dairy Road, Fyshwick. See: theforage.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
