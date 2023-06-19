Reuben Kaye says he's never been one for following the rules.
It's part of the reason his career is what it is. The Australian performer has been celebrated for his new take on cabaret, combining drag with comedy, and adding in a live band playing songs from artists including Mariah Carey and Carole King for good measure.
"It's natural for me to grab and take all of the things that I love, like a magpie or something and smoosh them together," Kaye says.
But his fresh take, as he points out, is actually one of the oldest performance styles. As Kaye describes it, he's an old-school Vaudeville song and dance man, just with a lot of makeup and some swearing. And, as headlines have captured and social media has shared, a political joke or two.
One of the videos making the rounds at the moment, captured at this year's Melbourne Comedy Festival, includes jokes the "appropriateness" of drag queens hosting children's events. It, of course, follows Tennessee's anti-drag laws that were passed earlier this year.
"What the point of comedy is, is to, if anything, if not effect change that at least make us laugh at the worst things in society so that they become less powerful," Kaye says.
"That's the point of comedy. I think that's the point of what drag is. Comedy is how we deal with tragedy. It always has been.
"There's a lot of comedians who aren't politically active, and that's not their remit. It's not their style, and it's not what makes them funny.
"Maybe I'm a little bit of a perfect storm in that the thing that I enjoy, is also the thing that makes me funny. It's all part of my bite - the teeth are large and they're sharp."
In the case of the anti-drag laws in Tennessee, it would be easy for someone in Australia to dismiss it as "just American things".
But while it's true anti-drag laws don't affect performances in Australia, drag queen storytime, for example, still sees protests in Australia. An event in Sydney earlier this year went ahead after receiving bomb threats and protests.
In Goulburn last month, Rainbow Story Time with drag queen Betty Confetti was cancelled due to threats against the performer and members of the local council. The same thing happened a few weeks earlier in the Melbourne suburb of Monash.
But more than that, social media and online news mean these issues are not just known in the immediate locations.
"Everything is interconnected now," he says.
"When things happen in Tennessee, it's not happening 10,000 kilometres away. It's happening in your living room, it's happening in your phone, which is in your face.
"I think that can only be a good thing to hammer home the point that what I do is under threat, and for many free speech and freedom, at times, can seem quite perilous.
"You're never walking down the street with a sense of full confidence and pride. We've had two incidents of Neo Nazis on the steps of the Victorian Parliament. Yeah, I feel that threat.
"But that doesn't mean we stop, that means we fight harder, and we push harder. And we laugh harder. By laughing at it, by laughing at them, we have power. And you diminish their power, you diminish their effect."
Reuben Kaye is at the Canberra Theatre on June 28. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
