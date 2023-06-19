The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Review of the Migration System leaves regional Australia wanting

By Melanie Macfarlane
June 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Employers and visa applicants in regional Australia have been left high and dry by recent migration review changes, which come into effect from July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.