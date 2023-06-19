Employers and visa applicants in regional Australia have been left high and dry by recent migration review changes, which come into effect from July 1.
Since the review announcements in late April, nothing has been done to deal with the repercussions flowing from the changes including the skilled worker wage threshold which was lifted from $53,900 to $70,000 from July 1.
The authorities in charge of the Designated Area Migration Agreement, which is a form of sponsorship necessary in regional areas for specific occupations not elsewhere in demand, are yet to announce a compromise for regional visa applicants and employers when it comes to lower award wage occupations.
Aged care got its labour agreement, but childcare did not and there are other sectors too, such as agriculture, that do not pay salaries above $70,000 or even $63,000, which is the minimum salary concession that can be negotiated post July 1.
The migration review proponents argued that migration in regional areas doesn't work, but bodies such as the Regional Australia Institute say that it's vital in addressing workforce issues. The National Farmers Federation's 2030 plan, too, predicts significant labour shortfalls and identifies tailored regional visa pathways as a solution to this problem.
The previous government did no one any favours when they cancelled the previous Regional Skilled Migration Scheme which gave permanent residence to skilled workers who then needed to commit to at least two years living and working in the same regional area.
While it was arguably open to exploitation, it did encourage many to settle in the regions and many of those are still there today as Australian citizens, from Canberra to Karratha.
The replacement visa means that regional migrant workers need to apply for a temporary visa of five years which allows them to apply for permanent residence after three years. This visa option has not proven to be a popular one, though some migrants on this visa have settled once they have been in a regional area for at least two to three years, particularly those with family where children are already in school.
However, the regulations stipulate that they must be paid the minimum salary for three years to apply for permanent residence and this is not possible for many employers in regional areas. In addition, regional employers must pay between $3000 to $5000 minimum for each sponsorship to the Skilling Australians Fund. This should be reduced for employers in regional areas who are paying lower salaries than those in our metropolitan centres.
Consequently, there are currently a plethora of company-specific labour agreements being applied for, in both metropolitan and regional areas, which is putting the beleaguered Labour Agreement Section of the Department of Home Affairs under extreme pressure, leaving them barely able to respond to urgent requests at present.
With company specific labour agreements becoming a go-to for many employers in award wage industries, this could further disadvantage regional areas. Occupations that were once only available for sponsorship in regional areas will suddenly become available for sponsorship too in metropolitan ones. This is a further disincentive to applicants to move further afield and many will stay put in the metropolitan centres.
Regional areas have always been impeded by the lack of infrastructure and health services, and it is migrants that will create the necessity and the economic circumstances for improved services and infrastructure to be built. If this government doesn't get its levers right, the regional areas will be even further disadvantaged and employers will not be able to attract skilled migrants to work there now or in the future.
