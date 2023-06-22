Sky Blues winger Tiana Penitani opted out of a Canberra homecoming with the Raiders' inaugural NRLW side, but is still proud to see rugby league flourish in the capital.
The former Dragons and Parramatta star was keen on joining the Raiders, but eventually pushed for a release from her Eels deal to sign with another NRLW expansion team, her former state league side, Cronulla.
"I definitely considered Canberra. It was very enticing," ACT-born Penitani told The Canberra Times ahead of Women's Origin II in Townsville on Thursday.
"My husband [former Rabbitoh and Sharks player Aaron Gray] and his family are from Crookwell, so I have a nice little personal connection there, and it definitely crossed my mind potentially relocating, but the Sharks is where I've always wanted to be.
"That's home for me for the next few years, but I'm excited also to see the addition of Canberra to the NRLW.
"It's been a long time coming and you've got people like Mimes [Simaima Taufa] and Ash Quinlan that are really paving a pathway for younger girls."
Penitani believes the Raiders' inclusion in the NRLW will provide incredible opportunities for female players in the region.
"It's definitely going to have a massive impact," she said.
"That growth is where it needs to be now with all of those junior development pathways, and it's massive for that region.
"I know lots of girls down there that play in those local Canberra comps that are just so footy-mad and were having to toss up relocating to Sydney to chase opportunity."
Penitani is set to return for NSW in their must-win clash against the Maroons, having overcome a hamstring injury which kept her from playing game one.
Raiders lock Taufa is also back for the Sky Blues from a shoulder injury hurdle, and Isabelle Kelly has been cleared of a throat injury suffered in the series opener.
The Sky Blues will have to win by at least nine points if they're to upset Queensland's Origin hopes after an 18-10 defeat to the Maroons in game one.
Penitani said she's back training at full speed in camp, and is feeling confident and pain-free.
"We're really grateful for the opportunity to finally have a series to redeem ourselves from game one and not have to wait a full 12 months until we get that chance again," Penitani said.
"We're ready to knuckle down and get to business.
"My injury is going really well. It wasn't a high grade, it was really very superficial. I'm not in pain at all."
When she runs out to a "hostile" crowd at Townsville Stadium on Thursday night, Penitani said she will feel pride in her role building up the women's game.
Whether it's at the first-ever two-game Women's State of Origin series, or in the expanding NRLW competition, Penitani can see the significant impact before her eyes and is upbeat about the future for girls in footy.
"There's little pinch me moments when we reflect on where the game was in 2018, compared to where it is now," she said.
"That's only such a short period of time that you can see where it potentially will go, and we're just riding the wave of that growth.
"It's really not only humbling, but really exciting to know that we've made a mark. Comparing our contracts in 2018, to where they are now is absolutely insane.
"It's in a really interesting spot, the women's game, and there's always that sticky transition between going from semi-professional to eventually fully professional, but that'll be really exciting when that comes about.
"We'll just keep pushing on and inspiring the next generation of young female footballers."
Origin I: QUEENSLAND MAROONS 18 (Julia Robinson 2, Tazmin Gray, Emily Bass tries; Zahara Temara goal) bt NSW SKY BLUES 10 (Jessica Sergis, Jaime Chapman tries; Jesse Southwell goal) at Parramatta Stadium on Thursday night.
Origin II: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues, Townsville Stadium, Thursday, June 22, 7.45pm.
QUEENSLAND ORIGIN TEAM: Tamika Upton, China Polata, Shenae Ciesiolka, Evania Pelite, Emily Bass, Tarryn Aiken, Zahara Temara, Shannon Mato, Destiny Brill, Keilee Joseph, Tazmin Gray, Romy Teitzel, Ali Brigginshaw (c), Emma Manzelmann, Jessika Elliston, Sophie Holyman, Shaniah Power, Tallisha Harden, Sienna Lofipo. Coach: Tahnee Norris.
NSW ORIGIN TEAM: Emma Tonegato, Jaime Chapman, Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Tiana Penitani, Taliah Fuimaono, Jesse Southwell, Kezie Apps, Keeley Davis, Millie Boyle, Olivia Kernick, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa, Quincy Dodd, Kennedy Cherrington, Sarah Togatuki, Shaylee Bent, Cassey Tohi-Hiku, Brooke Anderson. Coach: Kylie Hilder.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
